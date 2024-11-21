Martina Navratilova puts "full stop" to transgender Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr opposing speaker Mark Johnson's Capitol restroom policy

Martina Navratilova sharply responded to Zooey Zephyr, a state representative from Missoula, Montana, who opposed Speaker Mike Johnson's policy barring trans women from Capitol restrooms. Zephyr defended trans women, asserting they are biologically female.

On Wednesday, November 20, Speaker Mike Johnson announced in a public statement that transgender women would be prohibited from using restrooms in the Capitol that align with their gender identity. This policy extends to bathrooms in House office buildings, as well as changing rooms and locker rooms.

"All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings — such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms — are reserved for individuals of that biological sex. It is important to note that each Member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol. Women deserve women’s only spaces," he said (via The Hill).

A journalist highlighted the statement on X which garnered a response from Zephyr, who affirmed that trans women are also women and should be included in women's spaces.

"I literally just got out of meetings with members of Congress & used the bathroom on my way out. Trans women are women—full stop. We're every bit as "biologically female" as cis women & @SpeakerJohnson's statement doesn't change the fact that women's spaces include trans women," she wrote on X.

Eighteen-time Major champion Navratilova, however, disapproved of Zephyr's comments and wrote:

"No you are not. Full stop."

The American legend has frequently championed women's sports and has advocated for separate "sex-based spaces" for women.

Martina Navratilova recently lauded a transgender athlete Nicole Powers' decision to stop competing in women's sports

Martina Navratilova at French Open Tennis Tournament - Image Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova recently supported Nicole Powers, a transgender athlete who recently explained their decision to never compete against women ever again. Powers has competed on many different stages as a tennis player, skier, and golfer.

In an interview with Outkick on October 20, Powers reflected on the reality of biological differences and competitive advantages, deciding not to compete against women again in sports.

'I had to take a step back and realize that biological realities are real and competitive advantages will always exist despite the number of years or whatever surgeries and hormones you've done, and then understood that my place is not in women's sports,' she said.

Martina Navratilova, a staunch critic of trans athletes' inclusion in women's sports, supported Nicol Powers' stance by sharing a Daily Mail report on X.

On an episode of the podcast The Politics War Room with James Carville & Al Hunt last month, Martina Navratilova reaffirmed her stance, emphasizing the need for clear categories in sports to ensure fairness.

