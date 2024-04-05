Martina Navratilova reacts to Caitlyn Jenner being called out over contradictory stance on trans inclusion in women's sports days after their row

Martina Navratilova recently reacted to Caitlyn Jenner being called out over her supposedly contradictory stance on transgender inclusion in women's sports.

Navratilova previously labeled Jenner a "pathetic hypocrite" for her criticism of US President Joe Biden for the timing of the Transgender Day of Visibility proclamation which coincided with Easter Sunday.

"So says a divorcee….6 children with 3 different wives and it’s the left that is destroying the family? Got it… what a pathetic hypocrite," Navratilova wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The exchange escalated when Jenner, a former Olympic decathlon champion who transitioned to a woman, accused the former World No. 1 of supporting a government that backs policies pushing for the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports.

"Last time I checked @Martina I raised one of the most successful families in the world, with the most amazing women - their mothers - by my side. You’re the hypocrite. You support dems that want men in women’s sport, ruining Title IX. Don’t ever come after my family! Tasteless!!!" Jenner wrote.

However, a user pointed out Jenner’s apparent hypocrisy by sharing an article that detailed her participation in a golf tournament at the ANA Inspiration Pro-Am in Rancho Mirage, California, in 2016, despite having a history of strong opposition to transgender athletes participating in women’s sports.

Responding to the user’s tweet, Navratilova took a dig at Jenner highlighting the irony of her stance, writing:

"Oops🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️"

"This is not against trans athletes. This is against male bodies competing as women" - Martina Navratilova clarifies her stance on trans inclusion in sports

Martina Navratilova talking during the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova distinguishes her opposition to "male bodies competing as women" in sports from a broader stance against transgender athletes.

Despite being criticized by some as 'transphobic' for her stance, Navratilova reiterated her concerns regarding transgender athletes entering women's sporting competitions.

"We are not against trans athletes. We are for women athletes to compete on as level a playing field as possible, which means the males who now identify as women, should compete in a male category and women who identify as men but don't take testosterone can compete as women. Because there is still no advantage physically over other women athletes," Navratilova said during 'On with Kara Swisher' podcast in November 2023.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion stated that she opposes biological male athletes leveraging their physical advantages when competing against women.

"I'm all for trans rights on a civil level, a hundred percent. And this is not against trans athletes. This is against male bodies competing as women if they identify as women. Many sports don't even have any mitigation, any allowance for lowering the testosterone level, et cetera," Martina Navratilova said.