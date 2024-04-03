Martina Navratilova doubled down on Caitlyn Jenner's criticism of hypocrisy regarding family values and political allegiances, following their Transgender Day of Visibility spat.

The controversy began when Jenner, a former Olympic decathlon champion and now a transgender woman, criticized US President Joe Biden’s proclamation of the Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter Sunday, which coincidentally fell on the same day this year, March 31.

Jenner, however, took issue with the timing of the proclamation, and accused the Democrats of "destroying family structures" and "destroying religion."

"It’s just a shame. This is really about, again, the Democrats, the left destroying family structures, destroying religion. I mean, look they took the religious symbols off the Easter eggs in the White House Easter egg hunt. It is just all about trying to destroy religion and what do they want? They want religion to be government," Jenner said in a Fox News interview.

Navratilova, an 18-time Grand Slam singles champion and an outspoken advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights, took to social media to call out Jenner's perceived hypocrisy. Referencing Jenner's multiple divorces and blended family, Navratilova labeled Jenner as a "pathetic hypocrite."

"So says a divorcee….6 children with 3 different wives and it’s the left that is destroying the family? Got it… what a pathetic hypocrite,” Martina Navratilova wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The exchange didn't stop there, as Jenner retorted to Navratilova's "pathetic hypocrite" remark on X. Jenner boasted about her family's success and accused the former World No. 1 of supporting a government that backs policies pushing for inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports.

"Last time I checked @Martina I raised one of the most successful families in the world, with the most amazing women - their mothers - by my side. You’re the hypocrite. You support dems that want men in women’s sport, ruining Title IX. Don’t ever come after my family! Tasteless!!!" Jenner wrote.

Responding to Jenner's assertion, Navratilova clarified her stance, reiterating that her criticism was directed towards Jenner's political commentary rather than her personal life, writing:

"I didn’t come for your family. You said Dems are ruining families. You’re the one who divorced 3 x. Nothing to do with your family- it’s all about you and only you. Also- I am not a one issue voter so there is that."

Martina Navratilova expresses concern over Scotland’s new law that reportedly criminalizes misgendering of trans women

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova responded to reports from Scotland about a potential law prohibiting the misgendering of transgender women.

Known for her activism and criticism of transgender athletes in women's sports, Navratilova shared her thoughts on X (formerly Twitter) following a report by a London-based journalist.

"As of April 1, in Scotland, it will be considered a crime to state that transwomen are male. A fact will be criminalized," the journalist wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "An undertrained police force will have the power to confiscate your devices for saying this and it will be registered as a ‘non-hate crime incident’ if you haven’t been found guilty."

Navratilova expressed surprise at the report, noting that people were now allegedly forbidden from stating a biological fact.

"This is no April fools.... Punishing people for stating a biological fact... ok then," Martina Navratilova wrote.