Martina Navratilova recently criticized Caitlyn Jenner over her remarks about President Joe Biden proclaiming the Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter.

The Transgender Day of Visibility has been held on March 31 each year since it was started in 2009 to create awareness about the successes of transgender and gender-nonconforming people. The date of Easter changes annually. This year, consequently both days took place on March 31.

This did not sit well with Caitlyn Jenner as she appeared on Fox News to lambast President Joe Biden and the Democrats.

"Its just a shame. This is really about, again, the Democrats, the left destroying family structures, destroying religion. I mean, look they took the religious symbols off the Easter eggs in the White House Easter egg hunt. It is just all about trying to destroy religion and what do they want? They want religion to be government," Caitlyn Jenner said to Fox News.

To this Matrina Navratilova responded by mentioning Jenner's own family structure and calling her a hypocrite.

"So says a divorcee….6 children with 3 different wives and it’s the left that is destroying the family? Got it… what a pathetic hypocrite," Martina Navratilova responded via her X (formerly Twitter) account.

Martina Navratilova clears her stance on inclusion of transgender women in women's sports

Martina Navratilova at 2013 Women In Sport Press Conference

Martina Navratilova made her stance clear on the issue of allowing transgender women to compete in women's sporting events. She said she was not against transgender athletes participating in sports, rather they should participate in the category of their biological sex.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion made an appearance on an episode of the "On with Kara Swisher" podcast.

The former World No. 1 mentioned that she wanted a level playing field to be maintained for women athletes by excluding transgender women from women's sports.

"We are not against trans athletes. We are for women athletes to compete on as level a playing field as possible, which means the males who now identify as women, should compete in a male category and women who identify as men but don't take testosterone can compete as women," Navratilova said on 'On with Kara Swisher' podcast.

Navratilova explained her stance further by elaborating that she wasn't against the civil rights of transgender people. Rather, she was against male bodies being allowed to compete in women's sports.

"I'm all for trans rights on a civil level, a hundred percent. And this is not against trans athletes. This is against male bodies competing as women if they identify as women," she continued.