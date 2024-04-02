Martina Navratilova recently enjoyed a family outing with wife Julia Lemigova, elder daughter Victoria and Victoria's boyfriend Devin Craven.

Navratilova and Lemigova have been together for 18 years, having begun dating in 2006. The former World No. 1 proposed to Lemigova during the 2014 US Open and the couple later got married on December 15, 2014. Lemigova had two kids from her previous marriage - Victoria and Emma.

Recently, Lemigova took to Instagram story to share a photo of the family enjoying some time together. Navratilova, Lemigova, Victoria and her boyfriend were pictured sitting around a table. She also mentioned that they missed their younger daughter Emma.

"The best company. Missing @emma_lemigova," wrote Julia Lemigova.

Like Lemigova, Martina Navratilova is also very active on social media, sharing her thoughts on current events. Recently, she staunchly opposed Pramila Jayapal, a representative from the 7th district of Washington, who claimed that the Protection of Women in Olympic and Amateur Sports Act would harm women and girls rather than protect them.

The former World No. 1 has been a vocal critic of not allowing trans women to compete in women's sports. She replied to Jayapal from her X (formerly Twitter) account that even though everybody has the right to participate in sports, they should do so in their proper sex category.

"Can I have a word, Congresswoman? With all due respect- everybody can compete in sports- even trans people. In the proper SEX category. Thank you," Navratilova wrote in response to Jayapal's remarks.

Martina Navratilova - "Julia wouldn't mind having another kid"

Martina Navratilova revealed in the "On with Kara Swisher" podcast in December 2023 that her wife Emily Lemigova was open to the idea of adopting a child. However, the former was not ready to expand their family, having recently overcome cancer for the second time.

The former World No. 1 also mentioned that post her second cancer scare, she wanted to use her time wisely and figure out what would be best for her.

Well, our girls, we have an empty nest just recently. So, you know, I was busy raising a family. Now, I'm not really sure. Again, with the cancer bout, you know, I really want to guard my time and try to figure out where best to put my energies. Tweeting is not it. I don't know. But neither is golfing. Well, Julia wouldn't mind having another kid. But I don't know. We'll see what happens on that front," Navratilova said.