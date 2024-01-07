Martina Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigova, recently responded to the offensive remarks made by her Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) co-star, Lisa Hochstein, about her children.

Lemigova made history by being the first LGBTQIA+ housewife in the whole of the Real Housewives franchise. This season (season 6), she returned for her third appearance as a Housewife in RHOM.

The 10th episode of this season titled "Mamacita Madness Part 2" was released on January 3, 2024. This particular episode featured a dramatic luncheon where the housewives engage in heated arguments.

During the lunch, Lisa Hochstein took the opportunity to criticize Julia Lemigova's parenting skills and made hurtful remarks towards her. Hochstein questioned the former Russian beauty queen's parenting style by mocking her lack of knowledge about her daughters, Victoria and Emma's school names.

Lisa also commented on Lemigova's firstborn, a son named Maximilien whom she had with French banker Edouard Stern in 1999. Unfortunately, tragedy struck in Lemigova's life when her son passed away under the care of a nanny hired by Stern.

Angered by Lisa Hochstein's hurtful comments about her children, Julia Lemigova took to social media and hit back at Hochstein. She stated that it was unacceptable for Lisa to portray the circumstances surrounding her children's birth as anything other than "joyful blessings."

Moreover, Lemigova found it cruel for Hochstein to invoke the memory of her late son in an "attempt to attack" her.

"Thank you to @rhom.bravo for bringing my attention to the hateful way Lisa spoke about me and my children. I did not hear this comment during the Mamacita brunch, or it would've been addressed, immediately. Attempting to frame the way my children came into this world as anything but joyful blessings is disgusting and impermissible. The unspeakable viciousness of invoking the memory of my late son in an attempt to attack me is simply unforgivable."

Julia Lemigova's Instagram story

Martina Navratilova reveals that Julia Lemigova "wouldn't mind having another kid"

"The Politician" New York Premiere

Last month, Martina Navratilova revealed that Julia Lemigova was open to the idea of having another child. She stated that while Lemigova may be accepting of the idea of kids, she is not currently prepared for it, having recently defeated cancer for the second time.

The former World No. 1, who embraced her role as a mother to Julia Lemigova's daughters, Victoria and Emma, stated that the former beauty queen's decision to have another child is because of having an "empty nest" as both their daughters are old enough and have left their home.

"Well, our girls, we have an empty nest just recently. So, you know, I was busy raising a family. Now, I'm not really sure. Again, with the cancer bout, you know, I really want to guard my time and try to figure out where best to put my energies. Tweeting is not it. I don't know. But neither is golfing. Well, Julia wouldn't mind having another kid. But I don't know. We'll see what happens on that front," Martina Navratilova said on the "On with Kara Swisher" podcast.

Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova have been in a relationship for more than 17 years. They began dating in 2006 and got married in December 2014.