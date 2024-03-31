Martina Navratilova recently gave her thoughts on incoming reports from Scotland that state that its citizens will be forbidden from calling transgender women as males.

Navratilova is a staunch critic of not only transgender women competing in women's sports but transgender rights activism, as well. The American, who has won 59 Majors in singles, doubles and mixed doubles, regularly expresses her dismay with such news.

In that context, Martina Navratilova took to her X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday (March 31) to react to a report by a London-based journalist, who claimed in a separate post that the government of Scotland would reportedly criminalize people if they misgender a trans woman.

"As of April 1, in Scotland, it will be considered a crime to state that transwomen are male. A fact will be criminalized," the journalist wrote on her X handle. "An undertrained police force will have the power to confiscate your devices for saying this and it will be registered as a ‘non-hate crime incident’ if you haven’t been found guilty."

Navratilova was admittedly bewildered at the above report, claiming that people were now being prohibited from "stating a biological fact."

"This is no April fools.... Punishing people for stating a biological fact... ok then," Martina Navratilova wrote on her X handle on Sunday.

Martina Navratilova on inclusion of transgender women in sports: "Women’s sports are not a place for failed male athletes"

Martina Navratilova speaks to the media at the 2023 WTA Finals

Earlier in February, Martina Navratilova expressed her unhappiness at transgender athlete Maelle Jacques coming first in a girls' high jump competition at the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association (NHIAA) indoor track and field championship.

She reposted a video of the freshman, asserting in her caption that women's sports must be protected from "failed male athletes".

"And I will keep saying this ad nauseum until the rules change- women’s sports are not a place for failed male athletes," Navratilova wrote on her X handle.

Last year, Navratilova also disapproved of transgender powerlifter Avi Silverberg, who broke the 84+ kg bench press record at an Alberta-based tournament in the USA.

"It is happening literally everywhere…" the American wrote on her X handle last August.

Around the same time, she also shot down the USTA for coming out with a transgender inclusion policy.

"Come on @USTA - women’s tennis is not for failed male athletes- whatever age. This is not right and it is not fair," she wrote.

