Martina Navratilova reacts to Chris Evert's hilarious post regarding negative tweets

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova recently shared her reaction to Chris Evert's hilarious post regarding negative tweets.

Despite their fierce rivalry on the court, Navratilova and Evert have remained close friends off it. Both are active on Twitter and frequently update their followers on their whereabouts. They are also often seen talking about each other and coming to each other's aid on the social media platform.

Navratilova recently reacted to a video posted by Evert depicting her reaction to negative tweets. In the video, a young girl can be seen shushing and saying, "I can't do negative today. Positive vibes. Positive vibes."

The nine-time Wimbledon winner gave a brief response, writing:

"Lol."

"Hate her, you'll play better; unfortunately, it worked" - Chris Evert once revealed how Martina Navratilova was able to overcome her losing record against her

Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert pictured during a press conference.

Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert's rivalry is widely regarded as one of the best in tennis history. They faced each other a whopping 80 times, with Navratilova leading the head-to-head 43-37 and 36-24 in the finals. But in the early stages of their rivalry, the win-loss record was severely skewed in Evert's favor.

In a 1990 interview on Bob Costas' "Later" show, the two players discussed their rivalry. Evert disclosed that Navratilova's close friend and legendary American basketball player Nancy Lieberman had advised the nine-time Wimbledon winner to "hate" Evert and have a "killer instinct."

"Nancy pretty much drummed it in her, 'Hate Chris, hate Chris, and you'll play better'," Evert said.

"Unfortunately, it worked. It was bad for our relationship, but she started to beat me once she got that killer instinct going," she added.

The seven-time French Open champion added that in the majority of their matches at the start of their newfound rivalry, Martina Navratilova was always nice and extremely respectful. At that point, Lieberman intervened and strongly advised Navratilova to alter her perspective on her opponent, which later proved to be highly effective for the Czech-born American.

"She (Lieberman) had this theory that Martina was losing to me because she was too nice to me and she liked me too much," Evert continued.

"She had this theory that you really have to dislike your opponent if you want to win. You have to get that killer instinct going. I can see what happened because Martina had no killer instinct a long time ago. She was just so happy to be in America from Czechoslovakia."

