Martina Navratilova sent her best wishes to Chris Evert on the latter's birthday. Evert turned 68 on Wednesday and received a special message from her biggest rival.

Navratilova took to Twitter to send her best wishes to her friend and former doubles partner.

"Happy Birthday @ChrissieEvert. Thank you for everything and then some- always. Massive hug to you," the Czech-American tweeted.

Martina Navratilova @Martina

Chris Evert responded to Martina Navratilova's tweet by stating that she was grateful for their friendship.

"So grateful for our friendship," the 68-year-old tweeted.

Evert and Navratilova forged a fierce rivalry during the 1970s and 1980s, with the latter leading 43-37. They locked horns in 12 Grand Slam finals with Navratilova winning nine of those, while Evert came out on top in three. The latter's triumphs came at the 1982 Australian Open, 1985 French Open and 1986 French Open. Navratilova won all of their meetings in Wimbledon finals

The last encounter between the two came in the final of the 1988 Virginia Slims of Chicago tournament, with the Czech-American winning 6-2, 6-2.

Billie Jean King and Pam Shriver send their birthday wishes to Chris Evert

Evert at the 2016 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova wasn't the only tennis personality to wish Chris Evert on her birthday as Billie Jean King and Pam Shriver wished her as well. King called the 68-year-old a legend with a fighter's spirit

"Happy birthday to my friend, the legend with a fighter's spirit," the 79-year-old tweeted.

Pam Shriver wished Chris Evert by calling her a champion on and off the court.

"Happy birthday to an amazing champion on and off the court! Chrissie," the former doubles World No. 1 tweeted.

Tracy Austin also sent her best wishes to Chris Evert, calling her a classy lady and one of the best-ever competitors in tennis.

"Happy birthday to one classy lady, a great mom and one of the best competitors ever in our sport, my friend @ChrissieEvert," the former World No. 1 wrote.

2022 was quite an eventful year for Evert as she announced her ovarian cancer diagnosis in January. The American underwent chemotherapy and was declared cancer-free in May following six sessions of it.

While speaking to PBS in August, Evert said that she managed to exercise a little more as time passed.

"I'm feeling a lot better than three months ago, let's put it that way. I mean, as time goes on and I'm able to get a little more energy, exercise a little bit more, I'm feeling better and better," she said.

