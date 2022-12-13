"She would have ruled tennis if not for her injuries" - Chris Evert writes a late birthday note for Tracy Austin

18-time Grand Slam singles winner Chris Evert wished a belated happy birthday to compatriot Tracy Austin and stated that the latter would have "ruled tennis" if she had an injury-free career.

Despite struggling with injuries during her career, Austin reached the top of the rankings in the singles category and won two Grand Slam singles titles. She is still the youngest woman to have ever won the US Open singles title.

She is also the youngest player to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame at the age of 29. The former World No. 1 retired in 1994 following a series of injuries and a car accident in 1989.

Chris Evert sent belated birthday wishes to the former World No. 1, who turned 60 on 12 December. She heaped praise on Austin and called her "a woman of stellar character."

"A happy belated birthday to @thetracyaustin, a woman of stellar character. She would have ruled tennis if not for her injuries. I can’t say enough good things about her!," Evert wrote on Twitter.

Chris Evert joins the elite list of notable former World No. 1s Pam Shriver and Billie Jean King in wishing Austin on her 60th birthday.

On December 12, Shriver posted a heartfelt birthday note for Austin, relieved that the two are the same age again.

"Finally @thetracyaustin and I are the same age again. It’s been a long time since July 4th to be older. Many happy returns and here is to the next decade!," Shriver wrote on Twitter.

Tennis icon Billie Jean King reminded everyone that Austin is still the youngest US Open women's singles winner as she wished the American on her birthday.

"Please join me in wishing a very happy birthday to my friend and the youngest @usopen Women's Singles Champion in history, @thetracyaustin," Billie Jean King wrote on Twitter.

How many times did Chris Evert and Tracy Austin face each other?

Chris Evert-Lloyd At Wimbledon

Chris Evert and Tracy Austin frequently faced off during their illustrious careers. In their 17 meetings, Evert just edged their head-to-head with nine wins against Austin's eight.

Their first meeting was comfortably won by Evert. During the 1977 Wimbledon round of 32, the top seed beat Austin 6-1, 6-1. Austin had her first win against Evert in their sixth meeting, when the then 16-year-old beat Evert, 6‐4, 2‐6, 7‐6, in the semifinals of the 1979 Italian Open.

The duo last faced each other in 1982, in the semifinals of the Toyota Championships. Evert won the match by defeating the defending champion with a double bagel, 6-0, 6-0.

