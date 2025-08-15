  • home icon
  Martina Navratilova reacts to Donald Trump's wife Melania's $1B warning to Hunter Biden for dragging her name into Jeffrey Epstein controversy

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 15, 2025 06:56 GMT
Martina Navratilova gives sarcastic reaction to Donald Trump
Martina Navratilova gives sarcastic reaction to Donald Trump's wife Melania’s $1B warning to Hunter Biden for dragging her name into Jeffrey Epstein controversy. Credit: GETTY

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has never been afraid to share her political views and the her latest take involves the First Lady of the United States of America and Hunter Biden, son of former US President Joe Biden.

Donald Trump's wife, Melania, has threatened to sue the second son of Biden over his statement that the first lady was allegedly introduced to the current president by Jeffrey Epstein. The lawsuit, if filed, will potentially seek $1 billion in damages because of this statement from Hunter.

On X (formerly Twitter), an account "CALL TO ACTIVISM" shared a video of Hunter Biden giving his response to Melania's threat of lawsuit. While the interviewer thought that Hunter might be prepared to give an apology, his response shocked many, including Navratilova. He said:

“F*** that, that’s not going to happen.”
Navratilova had a follow-up question to that response. She humorously asked:

“lol! So how did she manage to meet trump? lol”
Jeffrey Epstein was a financier and convicted sex offender who became widely known for his involvement in trafficking underage girls. He was arrested in 2019 and commited suicide shortly after his arrest.

As for his connection with Donald Trump goes, the two were believed to be socially connected from the late 1980s to the early 2000s. They were reportedly seen together at high-profile parties in New York and Palm Beach.

The friendship reportedly ended in 2004, possibly due to a bitter rivalry over purchasing a Palm Beach mansion called Maison de L'Amitié. Trump outbid Epstein for the property, and afterward, Trump claimed he banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago for being "a creep."

Martina Navratilova has been critical of Donald Trump

Martina Navratilova previously denounced Donald Trump’s move to "take over" the Washington, D.C. police force and mobilize 800 National Guard troops under the pretext of rising violent crime.

"He would love nothing more than an excuse to open fire on protesters," Navratilova said while sharing a report from Rolling Stone about the action taken by Trump.
Martina Navratilova has also previously accused Trump of excusing sexual misconduct after he defended boxer Mike Tyson, who was convicted of rape, drawing attention to the current president's ties with such figures as Epstein.

"Trump- the proud sexual assaulter and an adjudicated rapist has always been making excuses for other sexual assaulters and rapists," Navratilova said.

It's safe to say Martina Navratilova is no fan of Donald Trump's alleged connections, nor his policy, especially in his second term.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
