Martina Navratilova rebukes Tom Brady for redirecting money from charity foundation to his own for-profit company

Former tennis player Martina Navratilova has yet again spoken her mind on social media. The 66-year-old reacted to the news that American football quarterback Tom Brady was using money from his own charity for his for-profit organization.

Tom Brady is an American football quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League. As per reports, Brady is accused of using his own charity money for his profit organization, TB12 Foundation. It is also alleged that the quarterback has been paying a modest amount of his net worth to his charity.

The company is the TB12 Foundation's sole provider of "sports therapy" treatment. Since its inception in 2015, the non-profit foundation has paid Brady's firm in excess of $1.6 million for its services. Navratilova reacted to the post and mocked Brady's role in the allegations by calling him "shady."

"Shady Brady???," Martina Navratilova wrote in her tweet.

Martina Navratilova reprimands Ontario school board for allowing trans teacher's "offensive" attire

On social media, Martina Navratilova has established a significant presence for herself. The veteran is renowned for speaking her mind on a variety of subjects without holding back.

Over the past few months, the 66-year-old has opened up about a variety of topics, including politics, gender discrimination, social issues, controversies, and more. More recently, Navratilova chastised the Ontario school board for allowing their trans teacher's "offensive" outfit at school.

The instructor, named as Kayla Lemieux, was pictured instructing a lesson while sporting huge prosthetic breasts, a blonde wig, and tight bicycle shorts. The bizarre costume was approved by the local school board and they justified their decision by stating that transgender people should be entitled to "express themselves in accordance with their lived gender."

"It is important to recognize the impact that dress code policies can have on members of the transgender community, most notably, it is important for employers to make allowances to ensure that these employees are able to express themselves in accordance with their lived gender," the Halton District School Board's statement read.

Martina Navratilova shared the news on Twitter, calling it "totally nuts" and saying that a stunt like this only served to hurt the trans community.

"This is totally nuts. Offensive beyond the pale. These kind of stunts only hurt the trans community. Making a parody of women is supposed to be progressive?!?," Martina Navratilova wrote in her tweet.

