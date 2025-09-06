  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Martina Navratilova responds to Donald Trump being cast as 'FBI informant' in Jeffrey Epstein case by House Speaker Mike Johnson

Martina Navratilova responds to Donald Trump being cast as 'FBI informant' in Jeffrey Epstein case by House Speaker Mike Johnson

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 06, 2025 04:40 GMT
Martina Navratilova responds to Donald Trump being cast as
Martina Navratilova responds to Donald Trump being cast as 'FBI informant' in Jeffrey Epstein case by House Speaker Mike Johnson. Credit: GETTY

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has once again reacted to the alleged controversial connection between US President Donald Trump and late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Navratilova's reaction follows a claim by House Speaker Mike Johnson regarding Trump.

Ad

Johnson claimed that Trump once acted as an FBI informant in connection with the Epstein case. The current president is said to have worked undercover to expose Epstein's sex trafficking network. According to Johnson, the revelation was later dismissed as a "Democrat hoax."

"He's [Trump] is not saying that what Epstein did is a hoax, it's a terrible, unspeakable evil, he believes that himself," Johnson told reporters. "When he first heard the rumour, he kicked him out of Mar-A-Lago. He was an FBI informant trying to take this down.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The president knows and has great sympathy for the women who have suffered these unspeakable harms. It's detestable to him; he and I have spoken about this, as recently as 24 hours ago."

On Friday, a commentator, Marlene Robertson, who describes herself as a "secular humanist," mocked the narrative, saying:

"So Mikey claims Trump was working undercover for the FBI to bring down Jeffrey Epstein only to find out it was a Democrat hoax."
Ad

Navratilova reacted to this post on X (formerly Twitter). She replied with her own blunt response, agreeing with the commentator:

"lol. And true. #hoax"
Ad

This was not the first time Martina Navratilova commented on the situation involving Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. She has previously made several remarks about the current president.

Martina Navratilova’s blunt critiques of Donald Trump on Epstein-related issues

Donald Trump is in his second term in the Oval Office, and his tenure this time around is marked by his bold decisions regarding several issues, ranging from tariffs on foreign countries to immigration. At the same time, his name continues to be linked with his alleged involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.

Ad

Martina Navratilova has been among the many who have taken shots at Trump, especially with regard to this controversial issue. Previously, Navratilova suggested that Trump's reluctance to release the Epstein files stems from fear.

“If Trump didn’t show in the Epstein files in a really bad way (r*pes, p*dophilia), he would have released them long ago, no matter who else goes down," Martina Navratilova wrote. "He only cares and will ever care about himself. But because it’s clear what he has done, we won’t see them if Trump can help it.”

Trump and Epstein's connection dates back to the late 1980s, as both of them ran in the same social circles. Several archived photos from the 1990s have been doing the rounds on the internet. The duo reportedly went their separate ways in 2004 after a property dispute.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications