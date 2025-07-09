Martina Navratilova reveals why she was denied entry to Wimbledon restaurant, Coco Gauff's ex-coach slams the 'ridiculous' decision

Martina Navratilova's plans to dine at a popular restaurant in Wimbledon Village were unexpectedly foiled as she was denied entry because of her companion. The 18-time Grand Slam champion received support from Andre Agassi and Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert after the surprising incident.

Nine-time Wimbledon champion Navratilova has been at SW19 over the past 10 days, sharing her keen insights during BBC's coverage of the action at the grasscourt Major. Gilbert too is on-site at the event, providing commentary for ESPN.

Amid her commentary duties, Martina Navratilova recently shared a picture of herself standing outside the Ivy Cafe at Wimbledon with her pet dog Lulu tucked in a bag. The former World No. 1 revealed that she was turned away from the restaurant because Lulu wasn't allowed inside, forcing her to resort to "plan B."

"Well- tried to have dinner at the Ivy at Wimbledon, but they won’t allow Lulu into the restaurant- so plan B," Navratilova posted on X.

Brad Gilbert was baffled by the cafe's "ridiculous" decision, arguing that dogs were better behaved than people.

"That’s ridiculous dogs are better behaved," Gilbert wrote.

Meanwhile, Navratilova issued a sharp response to a fan who asserted that dogs shouldn't be allowed in places where people eat food, contending that Lulu would've been on the floor throughout the meal.

"She is on the floor. Get over it," she commented.

Navratilova also emphasized that her pet dog Lulu was "extremely well-behaved."

Martina Navratilova reacts after being reminded of her brutal loss to Conchita Martinez in Wimbledon final

Martina Navratilova - Source: Getty

While providing commentary for the BBC at Wimbledon, Martina Navratilova was delighted to be reminded of her win over Chris Evert in the 1978 final to clinch her maiden title at the grasscourt Major. The 18-time Grand Slam champion said it was much better than being reminded of her 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 loss to Conchita Martinez in the 1994 final.

"I did not know that it was the same day but yeah we are now a week later so that’s why it’s happening like this but a nice reminder, thank you very much. A much better reminder than what they [BBC] read before, Conchita beating me in 94," Navratilova said.

In a humorous exchange, Navratilova was also quick to shut down her fellow commentator Clare Balding's suggestion to have a deeper discussion about the loss.

"Let's not. Just kidding," she said.

Despite their past rivalry, Martina Navratilova has been complimentary of Conchita Martinez's coaching relationship with Mirra Andreeva, describing their partnership as a "stroke of genius" after Andreeva reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

