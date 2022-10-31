Martina Navratilova's mask, Coco Gauff's Moon Knight costume: How tennis players celebrated Halloween

Coco Gauff and Martina Navratilova were among a number of tennis players who celebrated Halloween with some interesting costumes. While Gauff was dressed as the Marvel character Moon Knight, Navratilova sported a scary mask as part of her Halloween costume.

Navratilova took to social media to show her fans and followers how she was celebrating 'spooky season' and joked that she herself did not know who she was on Halloween.

"Am at a Halloween party standing next to a dominatrix and a mushroom. Not sure what I am at this point," Martina Navratilova wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff, who is a big Marvel fan, channeled her inner Moon Knight and dressed up in the Marvel character's white costume and mask.

"I swear to protect the travelers of the night," Gauff captioned her photos on Instagram.

Gauff featured shades of Marvel on Halloween last year as well, dressing up as the Scarlet Witch. She took to TikTok to say that while she likes WandaVision, she is a bigger fan of Moon Knight.

"WandaVision is obviously so good. I was her last year for Halloween lol. But I just think Moon Knight is better," Gauff said on the same.

Meanwhile, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova also celebrated Halloween and portrayed Leeloo from the science fiction action film 'The Fifth Element'.

The top 8 WTA players are currently preparing for one of the most important tournaments of the year - the WTA Finals - but that did not stop two of the superstars from joining in the festive spirit. Ons Jabeur played a hilarious prank on Iga Swiatek, sneaking up out of nowhere and scaring the world No. 1 in a ghost costume.

Swiatek and Jabeur shared a laugh about the prank, but Swiatek joked that she initially got very scared.

"I got so scared. you will probably see at some point on the video but for now...guess who is behind the mask," Swiatek wrote on Twitter.

Martina Navratilova to hand over winners' trophy at WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova at WTA's "Her Health Advantage" Event presented by Hologic

Martina Navratilova has been invited to this week's season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, as a Legend Ambassador, and she will hand over one of the winners' trophies at the prestigious tournament. Navratilova, who has eight singles titles and 13 doubles titles at the WTA Finals, will be joined by her good friend and great rival Chris Evert, and the two tennis greats will help promote the sport through community engagement and sponsorship/media initiatives.

Navratilova spoke about the same and said that she is excited to catch the WTA Finals action in Fort Worth, a place that is close to her heart.

“I have great memories of playing the WTA Finals and can’t wait to see our sport's elite singles and doubles players in action in Fort Worth -- a city I used to call home," Navratilova said, according to WTA.

