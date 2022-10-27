"Lowkey thinking of pulling up in a costume" - Coco Gauff considers hilarious prospect of contesting WTA Finals in Halloween costume

Coco Gauff is considering the hilarious prospect of contesting the WTA Finals in a Halloween costume.

The teenager's love for Marvel is no secret. She dressed up as the Scarlet Witch at Halloween in 2021.

However, the American seems to have jumped ship since. Gauff recently made a TikTok video featuring herself in a Moon Knight costume, ahead of Halloween this year. In the video, she suggested that, although WandaVision was a good series, Moon Knight was the best Marvel Disney+ show.

"WandaVision is obviously so good. I was her last year for Halloween lol. But I just think Moon Knight is better," she wrote in the caption.

Coco Gauff on TikTok

One of her fans suggested that the 18-year-old wear the costume to her debut at the WTA Finals, which is set to commence on October 31.

"Pull up to WTA Finals w that costume haha looks dope," a fan suggested.

In a hilarious exchange, Gauff seemingly took the suggestion seriously and admitted that she might indeed wear the extravagant costume to the Finals.

"Lowkey thinking of pulling up in a costume,'" she replied.

Gauff on TikTok

Coco Gauff set to make WTA Finals debut in Texas

Coco Gauff will make her tournament debut at the 2022 WTA Finals.

The 2022 WTA Finals, which will be held in Fort Worth, Texas from October 31-November 7, will mark the tournament debut of American Coco Gauff. The 2004-born player became the youngest to qualify for the Finals since Maria Sharapova in 2004.

It is worth noting that Gauff, who doubled down on her efforts this season, qualified not only in the singles category but also in doubles alongside compatriot Jessica Pegula.

The 2022 French Open singles and doubles runner-up spoke about the achievement in her post-match press conference at the recently concluded Guadalajara Open.

"It means a lot to me because I enjoy both singles and doubles a lot, and I want to be successful at both. So qualifying for both means a lot to me. It's not what I kind of expected in the beginning of the year, to be honest, but then when you realize that the goal is near, you just want to get and qualify. Hopefully we can do well in both singles and doubles," she said.

After their participation at the WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open, where Gauff reached the quarterfinals and Pegula won the championship, the duo reached a career-high of World No. 4 and World No. 3 respectively in singles. They also became the first pair of American women to enter the top 5 in singles as well as doubles since Venus and Serena Williams in 2010.

