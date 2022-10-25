"More work to do but very grateful" - Coco Gauff's humble response after breaking into Top 5 in both singles and doubles

Coco Gauff and her doubles partner Jessica Pegula became the first American pair to reach the top 5 in the WTA rankings in both singles and doubles. The last time an American pair were in the top 5 in both disciplines were Serena Williams and Venus Willians in 2010.

Gauff took to Instagram to express her gratitude towards the achievement but revealed that she has a lot more to do.

"More work to do but very grateful," said Gauff.

Earlier, she had commented that it was a special feeling for her to have achieved this feat.

"Special feeling waking up Top 5 in the world in singles and doubles," she tweeted.

"It's always more complicated when my partner and I are playing on the same days because we have to wait for each other to finish or vice versa" - Coco Gauff

Jessica Pegula (L) and Coco Gauff won the women's doubles at the 2022 San Diego Open.

Besides making their mark in the singles, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff have also set the field alight in the doubles. The pair were recently in action at the San Diego Open, where they won the doubles title.

During her post-match press conference in Guadalajara, Gauff revealed that it is always tricky to play doubles when both she and her partner are competing in singles on the same day.

"Usually I do two-a-days at home, to be honest. So I practice twice a day a lot. Usually the practices are harder than the matches, to be honest, at least physically. So I think I am just used to it. I think it all starts on the practice court. Then when you come out here, everything should feel routine," Gauff said.

"So for me, especially doing this tournament to tournament, I think it's almost a routine. But it's always more complicated when my partner and I are playing on the same days because we have to wait for each other to finish or vice versa," she added.

Coco Gauff will next compete in the WTA Finals. While it's considered one of the biggest tournaments on the WTA calendar, the American teenager believes that it is not as special as the Grand Slams.

"There is something about when you step on the court at a Grand Slam that feels different than any other tournament. I don't know. This is my first Finals, so I guess the feeling could be the same or not. I don't think so. Just because I grew up watching the Grand Slams. They're in the same place. The Finals change every year, so I think there's something about playing on a place that you grew up watching that makes you a little bit more nervous," she stated.

