Martina Navratilova’s wife, Julia Lemigova, gives cryptic hint with powerful Oprah Winfrey message amid feud with RHOM co-star Guerdy Abraira

Martina Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigova, shared her reaction to a strong message from Oprah Winfrey on the types of friends one should look out for. Lemigova, a former model who appeared on the reality show known as the Real Housewives of Miami, shared the message amid her conflict with her co-star Guerdy Abraira.

Lemigova has been engaged in a public conflict with Abraira after the Russian made an announcement during a Zoom call that she was adopting two boys alongside Navratilova.

Abraira's call dropped during the announcement, and when she asked Lemigova for another link, Lemigova told her to look up the news online instead. That led to Abraira escalating the conflict with a series of text messages and cryptic posts between the two.

Lemigova shared a strong message on Instagram from Oprah Winfrey, where the talk show host discussed keeping "jealous friends" out of one's life.

Lemigova and Abraira have been featured on the seventh season of RHOM, and despite their ongoing conflict, there's no indication that either will back out of the show.

Julia Lemigova reveals how Martina Navratilova reacted after falling sick during a Hamptons trip with RHOM cast

Julia Lemigova revealed that Martina Navratilova was "very upset and emotional" after she fell sick during a trip to the Hamptons on season 4 of Real Housewives of Miami.

In an interview with Bravo, Lemigova said:

"She was very upset and emotional when she watched me being sick in the Hamptons because, you know, she hasn't seen it. She wasn't there, and then she's watching it on TV for the first time. So I was scared watching her watching me being sick.

That was my [most] nervous moment, but it was fine. I told her, 'Darling, I was OK.' I mean, I was OK then, kind of. I survived, and I'm OK now. So I was comforting her, and that was my biggest nervous point watching this show with her."

Lemigova and Navratilova have four children - including daughters, Victoria and Emma - which Lemigova has from previous relationships.

