Martina Navratilova and her wife Julia Lemigova recently traveled to Virginia to celebrate their daughter Victoria's graduation from the University of Richmond.

Navratilova and Lemigova tied the knot in 2014 and the former has taken on a parental role for the latter's daughters, Victoria and Emma.

In an interview with NBC in 2021, Real Housewives star Lemigova revealed that her daughters' acceptance of Navratilova as a mother was a pivotal moment that allowed her to come out of the closet.

"When I saw my two girls standing up to their friends and saying, ‘Yeah, we have two moms,’ and I saw them, and it’s like, ‘Oh my God. My girls came out faster than me!' And then it was like, ‘Boom, boom.’ I never, ever looked back,” she said at the time.

On May 6, the couple traveled to Richmond to celebrate Victoria's graduation. They kicked off the weekend with an intimate dinner at an Italian restaurant.

"On the 1st day of Victoria’s graduation weekend, we escaped to a fabulous Italian restaurant, just the two of us," she captioned the post on Instagram.

Navratilova's wife also shared a glimpse into their time at the graduation ceremony as she expressed pride in their "smart and beautiful" daughter on her achievement.

"Congratulations to our smart, beautiful Victoria on graduating from the University of Richmond! Vika has been working hard for years to graduate and it is beautiful to see that work pay off :) exciting things ahead, couldn’t be more proud," she captioned the post.

Martina Navratilova pays homage to Arthur Ashe after visiting his statue in Richmond

Martina Navratilova pays tribute to Arthur Ashe

Martina Navratilova paid homage to tennis legend Arthus Ashe while in Richmond for her daughter's graduation. The 66-year-old took to social media to share a picture of herself standing in front of the Ashe's statue.

Navratilova shared that she was en route to her daughter's graduation when she made the detour to honor Ashe. In her post, She expressed her regret for not being able to know Ashe better, tagging him as a "hero."

"In Richmond this weekend for our daughters graduation I paid homage to Arthur Ashe:), I wish I had known him better #hero," Martina Navratilova tweeted.

An American tennis legend, Arthur Ashe remains the only black player to have won a men's singles title at Wimbledon, the Australian Open, and the US Open. In recognition of his remarkable contributions to the sport, the main stadium of the US Open has been named after him.

