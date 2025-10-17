Martina Navratilova’s wife Julia Lemigova reveals where their marriage stands amid divorce rumors after cheating confession

Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova recently revealed where the couple's marriage stands. Amidst divorce rumours surrounding the duo after Lemigova’s cheating confession, the Russian gave fans a positive update about their relationship.Navratilova and Lemigova got married in 2014, having been in a relationship since 2006. The duo have always been known as a power couple of the tennis world, but in an episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 reunion’ Lemigova revealed that she had cheated on the 18-time Grand Slam champion with a co-worker during a difficult period of their relationship. Since this revelation, speculation about an impending divorce has surrounded the couple.However, Julia Lemigova has now given fans a positive update about where her marriage with Martina Navratilova stands. Taking to Instagram, the former model shared snaps of the couple on Instagram, writing,“When it's real, you don't need to prove it!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMartina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova talks about the tennis star's endless supportNavratilova and Lemigova at the 2024 South Beach Wine And Food Festival (Image Source: Getty)While Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova have dealt with their fair share of struggles in their relationship, the Russian model recently healed praise on the tennis star for her supporting nature as a partner.Lemigova is currently studying opera full-time at Florida International University's School of Music, and she stated that going back to school wouldn't have been possible without Navratilova, telling OK!,&quot;Having an incredible partner like Martina makes all the difference. Tackling everything as a team is our secret weapon because I truly believe that without her support and the way we balance each other, none of this probably would be possible.”In a separate interview with PEOPLE magazine, Lemigova also expressed her gratitude to Navratilova for the way the tennis star has handled the recent turbulence in their relationship, saying,“Martina showed me a lot of grace when navigating this privately. She's met my honesty and vulnerability with a lot of love. I'm so grateful to her.”Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova first met each other in 2000, but they only began dating in 2006. Years after this, Navratilova proposed to the reality TV star at the 2014 US Open. The couple got married later that same year. In August 2024, Navratilova and Lemigova expanded their family as they adopted two boys. The couple now live together on a farm in Florida and give fans occasional glimpses of their day-to-day life together.