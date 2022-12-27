Martina Navratilova is among the greatest to have ever played tennis. The Czech-American had an extensive career throughout which she excelled in both singles and doubles, winning a total of 59 Grand Slam titles.

Navratilova earned a lot of fans during her playing days but gained even more after her wife Julia Lemigova appeared on the reality show, 'The Real Housewives of Miami.' The Russian has been a part of the show's cast since its fourth season.

Julia Lemigova's appearance on the show has helped Martina Navratilova gain more fans.

“I am recognized by people who watch the show, rather than by who I was beforehand, so that’s pretty funny," the 66-year-old told WTA.

'The Real Housewives of Miami' is a part of 'The Real Housewives' franchise that started in 2011. The first three seasons of the reality show premiered on Bravo before it got revived in 2021. OTT platform Peacock currently has streaming rights for the show.

Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigova, joined show's main cast in its fourth season and has also appeared in the fifth season, which was released earlier this month.

"Be careful, it may break your marriage" – Martina Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigova, on the warnings she received before joining 'The Real Housewives of Miami'

Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships

Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova appeared on an episode of the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen podcast earlier this year. On the podcast, Lemigova said that she was warned that appearing on 'The Real Housewives of Miami' could break her marriage.

"Be careful, it may break your marriage. You know who's going to hop onto you," the 50-year-old responded to a question about warnings she got before joining the show.

Navratilova and Lemigova laughed when they were asked if they had a conversation regarding the same, claiming that they didn't need to have one.

"No, because we weren't worried what everybody else might do," Navratilova expressed.

Navratilova and Julia Lemigova got married in New York on December 15, 2014, three months after the Czech-American proposed at the US Open. The couple takes care of Lemigova's two daughters, Emma and Victoria, from her two previous relationships.

The 1990 Miss USSR recently shared a picture of herself with her daughters and Navratilova celebrating Christmas.

