Martina Navratilova says JD Vance is a 'lying sycophant' after his bold 'dumb Presidents' claim amid America-Iran war

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova expressed her thoughts on JD Vance's remarks amid the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran. During his appearance on Meet the Press on NBC News, Vance empathized with the Americans who were tired of the country's involvement in the Middle East for over 25 years.

The American vice-president went on to say that the difference between those situations and now was that the country had 'dumb presidents' and that current president Donald Trump would be able to quash any concerns.

Martina Navratilova is recognized as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. She was regarded as one of the best tennis players in the world from the 1970s to the 1980s alongside her long-term rival, Chris Evert. Navratilova retired from the sport in 2006, and often expresses her opinions on various political and social issues on social media.

Navratilova shared her reaction to Vance's comments on X, writing:

"Vance is not dumb- he is just a complicit lying sycophant"

This is what Vance had said during his appearance on NBC on Sunday, June 22:

"I empathize with Americans who are exhausted after 25 years of foreign entanglements in the Middle East. I understand the concern, but the difference is that back then we had dumb presidents and now we have a president who actually knows how to accomplish America's national security objectives."

Martina Navratilova became a United States citizen in 1981, and regained her Czech citizenship in 2008, giving her dual citizenship.

Martina Navratilova: "I'm not loyal to Donald Trump"

Navratilova has previously criticised Donald Trump - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her thoughts on the Trump administration, particularly the American President's new immigration policies. Navratilova discussed the current immigration policies, and compared the current situation to when she migrated to the United States in the 1970s.

In an interview with the BBC, Navratilova said:

"I'm not loyal to [US President] Donald Trump. If I were now still in that same position [as in 1975] and I had to go live somewhere, it would not be America, because it's not a democracy at the moment. I mean, people are getting chucked out by Homeland Security, they're getting chucked out because they're not on board completely with Donald Trump's agenda… because they're not kissing the ring."

"Everything is up in the air right now, and that's the whole point. Everybody's walking on eggshells, not knowing what's going to happen."

Martina Navratilova has often spoken about a number of issues in the political world, including women's sports and LGBTQ+ rights.

