Martina Navratilova amused by the gesture of the Japan men's football team after their historic win against Germany at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Tennis icon Martina Navratilova recently took to Twitter to express her amusement at how the Japanese men's football team left their locker room after winning their opening match of the FIFA World Cup against Germany on Wednesday.

Japan stunned the four-time world champions, scoring twice in the second half to record a famous 2-1 win, perhaps the most famous in their footballing history.

True to their nature, the Japanese left their changing room spotless after the match, with an image of the same doing the rounds on social media.

"Lol," tweeted Martina Navratilova in response to the image.

The Germans entered the tournament as one of the prime contenders to lift the trophy but cannot afford any more slip-ups if they are to reach the knockout stages. Japan, meanwhile, will be full of confidence heading into their next encounter against Costa Rica on Sunday.

Martina Navratilova applauds Iga Swiatek for taking a stand against Polish Tennis Association president

Iga Swiatek and Martina Navratilova pose for a picture at the 2022 US Open

Martina Navratilova commended current World No. 1 Iga Swiatek for taking a stance against Polish Tennis Association president Miroslaw Skrzypczynski.

Skrzypczynski has been accused of beating his daughter, abusing his ex-wife, and molesting young players. Similar accusations against him were made by Polish MP Katarzyna Kotula.

Swiatek took to social media to condemn violence in all its forms and urged the sport's governing bodies to determine exactly what happened.

“I feel that as a current leader of women’s tennis I can’t be silent about particular matters. Considering my sensitivity, knowledge, boundaries and strength I have at the moment to support people who suffer or encourage you to do something, like taking care of our mental health. And that’s why I know that, when it comes to physical violence or emotional abuse, the most important issue is think and being sensitive about victims. And when we speak up about something wrong happening, we need to think about them first and most of all,” Iga Swiatek wrote.

“I’m against violence in sports, in tennis, in every discipline and in everyday life. That’s why I consider the articles about the president of the Polish Tennis Association as a serious matter. Governing bodies should determine what happened and I hope they will take care of this case after the media wrote about the stories of people who they talked with. This is not my role to do the work of governing bodies and journalists as the matter is too serious and it’s about people’s life and health,” the Polish star added.

Navratilova responded to Swiatek's statement with a number of clapping emojis.

