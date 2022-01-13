Novak Djokovic should do the right thing and go home, but he won't as he wants his 21st Grand Slam title: Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova recently weighed in on Novak Djokovic's visa controversy, saying the Serb should do the "right thing" and return home. The American, who won 59 Major titles across singles and doubles, believes there were too many "errors" on the part of Djokovic and the authorities, contributing to the confusion.

Djokovic landed in Melbourne last week with a medical exemption, but was detained at the airport and had his visa revoked by Australian Border Force officials. The Serb was subsequently detained at the Park Hotel until his visa cancelation was reversed in court.

It should be noted that Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19 on 16 December and was spotted attending several public events between 16 and 19 December before flying to Melbourne. He also admitted to sitting down for an interview with a journalist despite knowing he had contracted the virus.

Against that background, Sunrise invited the legendary Martina Navratilova to give her two cents on what would be the best course of action for Novak Djokovic from here on. The American pointed out that since the World No. 1 is probably the only unvaccinated tennis player in Melbourne, he should opt out of the Australian Open and fly back home.

"The best thing for Novak to do, I think, is to just say, 'You know what? There were too many mistakes, not okay, I'll be the only unvaccinated player here... everybody else who isn't vaccinated has been sent back. And the right thing to do is just go home," Navratilova said.

According to Navratilova, the Serb wants to win his 21st Major title at all costs and as such is unlikely to leave Melbourne without a fight.

"It's the right thing to do, but he obviously won't do that, cause he wants that 21st Major title," Navratilova added.

Sunrise @sunriseon7



Tennis legend "The best thing to happen would be for Novak to go home, but I don't think he will do that"Tennis legend @Martina blasts Novak Djokovic over his views on vaccination and the ongoing saga about his Australian visa. "The best thing to happen would be for Novak to go home, but I don't think he will do that"Tennis legend @Martina blasts Novak Djokovic over his views on vaccination and the ongoing saga about his Australian visa. https://t.co/FBDQWc89Ua

"Sometimes your personal belief has to be trumped by what's good for the greater good" - Martina Navratilova on Novak Djokovic

During the conversation with Sunrise, Martina Navratilova also pointed out that the government and Tennis Australia had to share some of the blame for their part in the Djokovic fiasco for giving the Serb a medical exemption in the first place.

The American was, however, quick to slam Djokovic for his unwillingness to sacrifice his "personal beliefs" for "the greater good."

"I call it a snuffle, it's just such a combination of mistakes on everybody's part. The bottom line is, sometimes your personal belief has to be trumped by what's good for the greater good. For those around you, your peers," Navratilova said.

"I also didn't want to take the vaccine because I was worried about what it may do to my body... everybody else is doing it because it's the right thing to do and the country demands it, quite frankly. There are two choices, don't get vaccinated or don't go play."

Navratilova also asserted that going ahead with his photoshoot with French newspaper L'Equipe despite testing positive was the Serb's biggest mistake in the entire saga.

Also Read Article Continues below

"For me, the biggest mistake Novak made was doing that photoshoot after knowing he was positive. It just doesn't make sense. There are so many different stories out there, hard to know the facts," Navratilova said. "For him to do that photoshoot because he didn't want to 'disappoint' somebody? Are you kidding me? I would be staying home and you couldn't pull me out of the house."

Edited by Arvind Sriram