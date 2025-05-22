Martina Navratilova says whole world is laughing at Donald Trump after 'most respected President' claim

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has fired another salvo at the United States’ President Donald Trump. The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion’s latest jibe against the president came in reaction to Democrat lawmakers laughing at US Speaker of House Mike Johnson's claim that Trump is "the most powerful and most successful and most respected president" in the country's modern era.

Ad

While presenting the Republican Party's latest tax and spending legislation, Johnson asserted:

"Today wouldn't be possible without the leadership of arguably the most powerful and most successful and most respected president (Trump) in the modern era of United States."

The Speaker's statement drew laughter from several Democrat lawmakers, while the Republicans applauded.

Weighing in on this development on X, Navratilova wrote:

"And the whole world is laughing too."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ahead of the last US presidential election in 2024, the tennis great endorsed Trump’s rival, Democrat nominee Kamala Harris. After Trump was elected, sweeping both the electoral college and popular vote, Navratilova reacted in dismay, saying:

“Fear and anger won. And a country that was born as a racist patriarchy proved beyond any reasonable doubt it still is a racist patriarchy."

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, she has found common ground with the Republican president on one issue – his crusade against male-to-female transitioned athletes in women’s sport.

Earlier this year, the president signed an executive order prohibiting transgender women and girls from competing in female sports. The measure is called the “No Men in Women’s Sports Executive Order."

At the same time, she has been critical of some sections of the Democrat party for batting for the inclusion of transitioned athletes in women's sport.

Ad

"I hate that the democrats totally failed women and girls on this very clear issue of women’s sports being for females only," Navratilova has lamented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the other hand, Navratilova came out in support of Trump, saying he has done the right thing.

Martina Navratilova has branded Donald Trump a threat to the entire world

File Photo: Martina Navratilova - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova disagrees with several of Trump's policies, including his stances on LGBTQ rights, immigration and reproduction.

Ad

Appearing on The Late Late Show in 2017, she explained her stand against Trump.

"I'm trying to do my part, to figure out how to get involved, rather than just tweeting - that's not enough... I think he's sexist and racist, and all of those things," Navratilova explained.

Martina Navratilova has a large following across social media platforms and does not hesitate to express her political opinions in public.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratap S. Pratap is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. With over five years of professional experience in diverse media roles and a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. Pratap has honed his skills in storytelling and reporting. He began his career in Northeast India, contributing to prominent platforms like The Sentinel, India Today NE, and EastMojo. Later, he transitioned to writing for RT’s international website, focusing on India-centric stories.



A lifelong tennis enthusiast, Pratap’s journey into tennis journalism stems from a deep-rooted love for the sport that began in his school days. At Sportskeeda, he channels this passion into covering tennis, offering readers a mix of match analysis, player profiles, and unique takes on the sport’s evolving dynamics.



Pratap stays updated by religiously watching Tennis TV highlights and tracking the latest developments on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter). He values accuracy and ethics, relying on credible sources like BBC and The Guardian to ensure his content is both trustworthy and engaging.



Among his career highlights are interviews with local politicians, environmentalists, and athletes during his tenure with various media outlets. Now, writing about tennis is a milestone that aligns his professional expertise with his personal passion.



Pratap admires Novak Djokovic for his resilience and ability to thrive under pressure. His favorite event is Wimbledon, a tournament he reveres for its unmatched legacy and prestige. Off the court, he enjoys music, cinema, and reading, pursuits that enrich his perspective as a storyteller. Know More