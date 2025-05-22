Martina Navratilova says whole world is laughing at Donald Trump after 'most respected President' claim

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has fired another salvo at the United States’ President Donald Trump. The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion’s latest jibe against the president came in reaction to Democrat lawmakers laughing at US Speaker of House Mike Johnson's claim that Trump is "the most powerful and most successful and most respected president" in the country's modern era.
While presenting the Republican Party's latest tax and spending legislation, Johnson asserted:
"Today wouldn't be possible without the leadership of arguably the most powerful and most successful and most respected president (Trump) in the modern era of United States."
The Speaker's statement drew laughter from several Democrat lawmakers, while the Republicans applauded.
Weighing in on this development on X, Navratilova wrote:
"And the whole world is laughing too."
Ahead of the last US presidential election in 2024, the tennis great endorsed Trump’s rival, Democrat nominee Kamala Harris. After Trump was elected, sweeping both the electoral college and popular vote, Navratilova reacted in dismay, saying:
“Fear and anger won. And a country that was born as a racist patriarchy proved beyond any reasonable doubt it still is a racist patriarchy."
However, she has found common ground with the Republican president on one issue – his crusade against male-to-female transitioned athletes in women’s sport.
Earlier this year, the president signed an executive order prohibiting transgender women and girls from competing in female sports. The measure is called the “No Men in Women’s Sports Executive Order."
At the same time, she has been critical of some sections of the Democrat party for batting for the inclusion of transitioned athletes in women's sport.
"I hate that the democrats totally failed women and girls on this very clear issue of women’s sports being for females only," Navratilova has lamented.
On the other hand, Navratilova came out in support of Trump, saying he has done the right thing.
Martina Navratilova has branded Donald Trump a threat to the entire world
Martina Navratilova disagrees with several of Trump's policies, including his stances on LGBTQ rights, immigration and reproduction.
Appearing on The Late Late Show in 2017, she explained her stand against Trump.
"I'm trying to do my part, to figure out how to get involved, rather than just tweeting - that's not enough... I think he's sexist and racist, and all of those things," Navratilova explained.
Martina Navratilova has a large following across social media platforms and does not hesitate to express her political opinions in public.