Martina Navratilova shares her concern after 4.8-magnitude earthquake rocks New York

Martina Navratilova recently expressed concerns regarding the 4.8-magnitude earthquake that struck New York on Friday, April 5th.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck New York at 10:23 am. The epicenter of the quake was identified near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey which is 40 miles west of New York City. City officials have had no reports of a major impact due to the tremors.

Fabien Levy, the Deputy Mayor for Communications to the New York Mayor, took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform people about the earthquake.

"New York City just felt the impacts of a 4.8 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter of Lebanon, New Jersey. @NYCMayor is being briefed. While we do not have any reports of major impacts at this time, we’re still assessing the impact."

Martina Navratilova retweeted the post and expressed her concerns regarding the earthquake.

"Yikes!!!" Navratilova wrote on her X account.

We had a lot of constructive discussions with Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert: WTA Ventures CEO

Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert at the 2023 WTA Finals

WTA Ventures CEO Marina Storti revealed to The National (UAE) that Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert both were included in the discussions over organizing the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia. Storti added that this is an important step for the long-term growth of tennis.

We had a lot of constructive discussions with Martina and Chris. Obviously they are legends of the WTA, they are highly respected, and they had some concerns. Ultimately we feel like we’re making the right decision for the sport, for women’s tennis, for our players, for our fans. We think it’s an exciting opportunity and an important step for the long-term growth of the sport,” Storti said."

This comes after staunch opposition from both Navratilova and Evert. They wrote an opinion piece for the Washington Post in January highlighting the archaic rules that the country follows. They also shed light on Saudi Arabia's human rights record.

"The WTA’s values sit in stark contrast to those of the proposed host. Not only is this a country where women are not seen as equal, it is a country where the current landscape includes a male guardianship law that essentially makes women the property of men. A country which criminalizes the LGBTQ community to the point of possible death sentences. A country whose long-term record on human rights and basic freedoms has been a matter of international concern for decades," Navratilova and Evert wrote for the Washington Post.