  • Martina Navratilova shocked by Trump’s daughter-in-law's singing ahead of Charlie Kirk's group’s Super Bowl halftime show amid Bad Bunny controversy

Martina Navratilova shocked by Trump's daughter-in-law's singing ahead of Charlie Kirk's group's Super Bowl halftime show amid Bad Bunny controversy

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 10, 2025 04:52 GMT
Martina Navratilova shocked by Trump&rsquo;s daughter-in-law
Martina Navratilova shocked by Trump’s daughter-in-law's singing ahead of Charlie Kirk's group’s Super Bowl halftime show amid Bad Bunny controversy. Credit: GETTY

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova recently reacted to a sarcastic post, including the US President's daughter-in-law, Lara Lee Trump. The post comes in the wake of Turning Point USA's plans for their own "All American Halftime Show" as a conservative counterprogram to the controversial artist Bad Bunny led 2026 Super Bowl halftime performance. Turning Point USA was previously led by Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed at Utah Valley University in September.

An X user with the name "Hoodlum" posted a clip where Lara is seen singing from the podium inside a ballroom. The post was captioned:

"Hide your dogs — Lara Lea Trump is warming up for TPUSA’s alternative Super Bowl halftime show."
Navratilova was left shocked, seeing this as she wrote:

"omg."
The clip by "Hoodlum" was actually from a singing performance by Lara at an event at Trump National Golf Club in Westchester. She was singing "I Won’t Back Down" by Tom Petty. The singer's estate has previously raised concerns over the use of his songs in Trump's campaign settings, according to a report from The Daily Beast.

Martina Navratilova fires back at Mike Johnson over Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime pick

Ever since the NFL announced that Bad Bunny will perform at next year's Super Bowl halftime, the right commentators and politicians have expressed outrage, including Donald Trump himself, who said he doesn't know who the singer is.

"I don't know why they're doing it," Trump said via EW.com. "It's crazy… I think it's absolutely ridiculous."

House Speaker Mike Johnson has also criticized the NFL’s choice for the Super Bowl LX halftime show. He prefers country singer Lee Greenwood over Bad Bunny.

"I didn't even know who Bad Bunny was, sounds like a terrible decision," Johnson said. "Well, it sounds like he’s not someone who appeals to a broader audience, and I think there’s so many eyes on the Super Bowl, a lot of young, impressionable children. In my view, you'd [rather] have Lee Greenwood doing that, not somebody like this."
Navratilova hit back, asking:

"Who is Lee Greenwood?"

In the meantime, Turning Point USA intends to prepare a halftime show of its own, focusing on themes like faith, family, and freedom. They have even asked fans about their interests among genres like "Americana," "Worship," and “Anything in English."

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Krutik Jain
