Martina Navratilova snaps back at Mike Johnson after Speaker accuses NFL of being 'anti-American' with Bad Bunny pick for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Martina Navratilova recently took umbrage at House Speaker Mike Johnson for his pointed comments towards Bad Bunny headlining next year's Super Bowl halftime show. The Republican Party member piling on the Latin hip-hop icon, who is a legal US citizen, certainly irked the 59-time Major titlist.Earlier on Wednesday (October 8), Johnson was asked by a journalist at the White House to give his thoughts on Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX gig next February. In response, the 56th speaker of the United States House of Representatives insisted that the Puerto Rican had &quot;no appeal&quot; to the Americans watching the halftime show back home. He also claimed that country singer Lee Greenwood should've received the opportunity instead.&quot;I didn't even know who Bad Bunny was, sounds like a terrible decision. Well, it sounds like he’s not someone who appeals to a broader audience, and I think there’s so many eyes on the Super Bowl, a lot of young, impressionable children. In my view, you'd [rather] have Lee Greenwood doing that, not somebody like this,&quot; Mike Johnson said on Wednesday.The above remarks seemingly irked Martina Navratilova as she quote-reposted the above video on her own X (formerly Twitter) account later on Wednesday. The American legend kept her retort concise, expressing confusion at Johnson propping an obscure country act to take the place of Bad Bunny, who has a whopping 113 entries in the Billboard Hot 100 list to date.&quot;Who is Lee Greenwood?&quot; Martina Navratilova asked rhetorically.Martina Navratilova @MartinaLINKWho is Lee Greenwood ?For what it's worth, this isn't the first time Navratilova has reacted to comments made by a GOP member.&quot;I call it as I see it... an adjudicated rapist&quot; - Martina Navratilova on US President Donald TrumpMartina Navratilova, who is known to be a Democrat, has never missed a step in criticizing 47th US President Donald Trump. Earlier in February, the 68-year-old went against her anti-trans inclusion in sports policy to defend governor of Maine Janet Mills.Back then, Mills met Trump's ire for not following his executive order of disallowing trans athletes from participating in women's college and high-school sports. In a long X post, the 68-year-old called the President a trans hater, a bootlicker, and an &quot;adjudicated rapist&quot;.&quot;Bye cultist. I call it as I see it. I do not agree with the governor of Maine policy but trump has no business threatening her like that. Also trump is an adjudicated rapist so not exactly a defender of women- he just hates all trans people. Other than his bootlicker [Caitlyn] Jenner,&quot; Martina Navratilova wrote on her X handle in February 2025.Martina Navratilova @MartinaLINKBye cultist. I call it as I see it. I do not agree with the governor of Maine policy but trump has no business threatening her like that. Also trump is an adjudicated rapist so not exactly a defender of women- he just hates all trans people. Other than his bootlicker JennerDuring her career spanning more nearly four decades. Martina Navratilova won 18 Major titles in singles, 31 in women's doubles, and 10 in mixed doubles, while also spending 332 weeks at the top of the singles rankings.