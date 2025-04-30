Martina Navratilova slams $5B-worth Donald Trump after he blames Joe Biden for stock market drop

Martina Navratilova took a dig at Donald Trump as he ascribed the current drop in the stock market to the former President, Joe Biden, who has been out of office for three months. The President, however, had earlier taken credit for the same after the S&P 500 soared high after his victory, just a few months back.

According to the Commerce Department, it is reported that the U.S. economy contracted 0.3% in Q1 of 2025, after the announcements of Trump's restrictive tariff protocols. With the first negative reading since 2022, this drop in the market is labelled to have been the worst economic downfall for America since Richard Nixon's presidency.

The president, however, turned the blame towards Biden as he posted a scathing remark on him on Truth Social on Wednesday (April 30).

"This is Biden’s Stock Market, not Trump’s. I didn’t take over until January 20th. Tariffs will soon start kicking in, and companies are starting to move into the USA in record numbers," he wrote.

The former tennis star, who has been a loud critic of the $5B-worth (as per Forbes) president, didn't hesitate to make her feelings known on this matter as she took to X to repost a user's post that falsified his claims.

"And the Magats will believe his lies once again," she wrote.

However, Martina Navratilova had earlier clarified that she had problems with Trump's policies and not him in particular.

"I don’t hate Donald Trump, I hate his policies" - Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova clarified her stance on Donald Trump - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova had clarified during a dispute on X with a user on how her hate was not towards the president himself but towards his mindless policies that were putting the future of America in distress.

A user on X had claimed that Trump was the "Greatest President in the past 100 years," which triggered the start of the heated conversation. To this, she replied:

"History will prove trump to be by far the worst president ever- he is a dictator through and through- a dictator is not the same as small government."

However, she was quick to reply to the same post and issued a clarification on her strong opinions on Trump.

"I don’t hate trump- I hate his policies. Now go away Magat," Martina Navratilova wrote.

She continues to show her distaste for the president's decision-making on social media.

