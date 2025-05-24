Martina Navratilova slams Donald Trump as China reportedly capitalizes on banned Harvard international students

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova called out US President Donald Trump for his stance on student enrollment at Harvard University. The Department of Homeland Security recently revoked the prestigious Harvard University's rights to enroll international students, reportedly due to the institution's issues relating to antisemitism and noncompliance with federal policies.

Ad

As a result of this, China is taking the opportunity to extend the rejected Harvard students an opportunity to enrol in Chinese universities, trying to capitalise on the damage caused. This will lead to a major loss to America, owing to the loss of prestige and intellectual property.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As a result, the news infuriated Navratilova as she took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam the US President, serving his second term of Presidency, by invalidating his educational qualifications at Wharton.

"This moron is destroying our country and any influence we might need. Not to mention the massive brain drain. But he wouldn’t understand that, would he? Only daddy’s money got him into Wharton," she wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Harvard University, too, has taken a step against this restrictive measure, calling it a 'blatant violation' of their free speech right and sued Trump for this sudden policy change. Due to this lawsuit, the implementation of this policy has been halted for some time, as a judge issued a temporary restraining order on Friday, May 23.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion, Martina Navratilova, regularly shares her opinions on the President's official decisions and sometimes condemns him for his actions in public forums. She recently took a dig at him for wearing his campaign hat at an event.

Ad

Martina Navratilova slammed Donald Trump for his outfit choices

Martina Navratilova at an event- Image Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova sarcastically slammed Donald Trump for wearing his 'Make America Great Again' campaign hat during the US Military Academy Commencement speech. The President delivered the speech at West Point on Saturday morning and also declared during his speech that the 2025 class consists of the “first West Point graduates of the Golden Age of America," among other things.

Ad

Even though the event was not political, Trump's red campaign hat drew everyone's attention and led Navratilova to call him out with a post on X.

"So much for not totally politicizing the event," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

She also condemned the remarks that Trump has been making owing to Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis and to question the former President for 'covering up' his disease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More