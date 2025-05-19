Martina Navratilova lashes out at Donald Trump's son speculating cover-up of Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis by his wife

WTA legend Martina Navratilova slammed Donald Trump Jr. after he appeared to accuse Jill Biden of covering up Joe Biden's prostate cancer. The 18-time Grand Slam champion boldly criticized him for the comment.

Former US President Biden was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer recently. Amid this diagnosis, Trump Jr. added to the conspiracy theories by seemingly questioning whether the news was a cover-up.

After Donald Trump Jr.'s post invited mixed comments on social media platforms, former WTA pro Martina Navratilova vented out her frustration, lamenting his take against the former President. Reacting to a screenshot of Trump Jr.'s post on X, she wrote:

"Donald Jr is as much of a psychopath as his father. But then he bragged about killing wild animals, so we kind of knew that a long time ago."

The diagnosis was announced by Joe Biden's office on Sunday, May 18. He shared a statement on social media earlier on May 19, thanking the public for their "love and support".

Meanwhile, Donald Trump reacted to the news by extending his best wishes to Biden and his family. He also wished him a "fast and successful recovery" with a post on social media.

Martina Navratilova issued broad list of WTA stars who could excel during the 2025 clay season

Martina Navratilova at the French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024. - Source: Getty

WTA legend Martina Navratilova recently shared a list of current WTA stars who could make their mark at the ongoing clay-court season. Using her experience as an 18-time Grand Slam champion, the ex-pro named underdogs, including Jelena Ostapenko, Donna Vekic and others, who carry absolute potential.

"She’ll hurt you when you’re not playing your best tennis,” she said of Martina Trevisan.

The WTA legend also applauded Pam Shriver's valuable guidance to bring out the best in Donna Vekic.

"Donna is coming along nicely, thanks to the coaching help of my old doubles partner Pam Shriver. Wow. It shows how quickly a player can come along with a good coach," she added.

Paula Badosa also found a place on her list.

“I think she has it in her to post some solid clay results," she added.

Scheduled to kick off on May 25, the upcoming French Open already has players on their toes as they look to compete at their best and clinch the Grand Slam title. However, it still remains to be seen if players on Navratilova's list secure exceptional results.

