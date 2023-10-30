Martina Navratilova strongly criticized both Hamas and the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, for their inhumane approach to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Earlier this month, Hamas, a Palestinian militant organization, unleashed a wave of brutal attacks on Israel, causing devastation. This tragic event stands as the deadliest assault on Israel in several decades.

In response to these heinous acts, Israel has taken action by launching retaliatory strikes. However, these strikes came at a heavy cost, with hundreds of innocent civilians losing their lives in the Gaza Strip.

Recently, the Israeli military has bolstered its presence on Palestinian soil by deploying additional ground troops. They have officially declared the expansion of their ground operations in Gaza, while simultaneously conducting airstrikes on multiple Hamas targets.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has been resolute in his military actions, advocating for the complete eradication of Palestinians.

Reacting to Netanyahu's remarks, former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova took to social media and stated that both Hamas and the Prime Minister are malevolent forces.

"Hamas are evil. Netanyahu is abominable," Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

A fan responded to Navratilova, asserting that Benjamin Netanyahu bears complete responsibility for this war.

"He is 💯 at fault for this war," the fan commented.

In response, Martina Navratilova acknowledged that both Hamas and the Prime Minister share the blame.

"On both ends," Navratilova replied.

Martina Navratilova reacts to withdrawal of female athletes from Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament after being paired up against transgender opponents

Martina Navratllova at the WTA's "Her Health Advantage" Event

Martina Navratilova recently reacted to the news of women withdrawing from a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament after being forced to fight against trans-identified male athletes.

Last week, a women's martial arts tournament in Georgia took an unexpected turn, transforming into a men's showdown. This unexpected shift occurred when a number of female competitors decided to withdraw from the event due to concerns over being compelled to fight against individuals who identified as transgender males.

The tournament was organized by the North American Grappling Association (NAGA). This organization is renowned for hosting tournaments in a wide range of martial arts disciplines, including Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, which a combat sport, encompassing the art of grappling, submissions, and ground fighting.

The controversy arose when several female athletes came forward to reveal that they had been pitted against trans-identifying males during the tournament held on October 21.

One of the most prominent examples is Corissa Griffith, a trans-identified male who participated in the women's division of the NAGA Georgia tournament on October 21. Griffith achieved remarkable success, securing four gold medals across various weight classes and skill levels, defeating all of his female opponents with ease.

The situation has garnered significant attention from many, who have taken to social media to voice their opinions. One of them is Martina Navratilova, who is widely recognized for her support and being a vocal advocate of women's rights and queer rights.

Navratilova shared the news article with a sarcastic remark on her X account on Friday, October 27.

"So not just a couple of athletes here and there?" Navratilova wrote on X.

