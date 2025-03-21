  • home icon
  • Martina Navratilova slams President Donald Trump's controversial meeting with Conor McGregor on St. Patrick's Day

Martina Navratilova slams President Donald Trump's controversial meeting with Conor McGregor on St. Patrick's Day

By S Shahi
Modified Mar 21, 2025 05:52 GMT
(Left to Right) Martina Navratilova, Donald Trump, Conor McGregor [Image source: Getty]

Tennis great Martina Navratilova strongly condemned U.S. President Donald Trump for welcoming former MMA fighter Conor McGregor to the White House on St. Patrick's Day 2025. The encounter had McGregor, who recently announced his bid to run for President of Ireland, using the visit to gain political mileage.

Navratilova took to X (formerly Twitter) on March 20, 2025, and expressed her disappointment with a pointed comment:

"Birds of a feather etc."
The saying "Birds of a feather" refers back to the proverb "birds of a feather flock together," which implies that people who are alike in attributes, beliefs, or actions come together. In this instance, her statement teased out an assumption of ideological and behavioral similarity between Trump and McGregor—two figures often at the eye of a storm, having had their careers marked by criminal issues.

Both Trump and McGregor have been outspoken opponents of immigration policies in their home countries. Both men have also been accused of serious misconduct concerning women. Trump has been reportedly accused by several women of sexual misconduct, and according to reports McGregor was held liable in a 2025 civil suit for assaulting a woman in 2018 and was ordered by the court to pay €250,000 in damages.

Martina Navratilova speaks out as Donald Trump labels US media ‘illegal’ and ‘corrupt’ over critical coverage

In Picture: Martina Navratilova during the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards press conference (Image source: Getty)
In Picture: Martina Navratilova during the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards press conference (Image source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova took a sarcastic jab at President Donald Trump after he suggested media outlets should be deemed "illegal" for negative coverage. Speaking at the Department of Justice, Trump accused CNN and MSNBC of being "political arms of the Democrat Party" and claimed their reporting influenced judicial rulings.

"I believe that CNN and MSNDC, who literally write 97.6% bad about me, are political arms of the Democrat Party. And in my opinion, they are really corrupt and they are illegal. What they do is illegal."
"These networks and these newspapers are really no different than a highly paid political operative," Trump said. "And it has to stop, it has to be illegal, it’s influencing judges and it’s really changing law, and it just cannot be legal. I don’t believe it’s legal, and they do it in total coordination with each other."
Navratilova responded on X, challenging Trump’s stance on press freedom and reminding her followers that opinions, no matter how passionately expressed, don’t outweigh facts, writing:

"Well donald- that’s your opinion. And you know what they say about opinions???"

In other news, Martina Navratilova criticized Donald Trump for damaging America’s global reputation and highlighted a startling statistic to support her point.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
