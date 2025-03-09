"Our word means absolutely nothing now" - Martina Navratilova accuses $4.9B-worth Donald Trump of 'destroying' USA's reputation citing alarming stat

Tennis great Martina Navratilova voiced her outrage upon learning that merely 16% of Germans hold the United States in high esteem as a nation to be trusted, a statistic she directly traces to the effects of President Donald Trump. Navratilova deplored what she deems the hasty erosion of America's stature on the international stage, stating it is a very "sad" fact and a far cry from the impression democratic countries command.

Navratilova, an outspoken defender of democratic principles and a harsh critic of Trump, has often employed her platform to comment on politics. Having defected from communist Czechoslovakia in 1975 to pursue freedom in the U.S., she has long been a supporter of America's position as a world leader in democracy and human rights.

Yet in recent years, she has become increasingly worried about the nation's global reputation, especially under Trump. The latest data from Germany’s "DeutschlandTREND" poll, conducted by Infratest dimap and published by ARD, appears to reinforce her fears, showing that the U.S. ranks near the bottom in trust among Germans—trailing even Ukraine and far behind European allies like France and the UK.

The poll’s findings, shared by Economist Janis Kluge on X (formerly Twitter) on March 8, 2025, provide a breakdown of how Germans perceive various countries. France has the highest level of trust at 85%, while the UK is next at 78%. Ukraine is still very polarized, with trust and distrust almost evenly divided at 44% and 41%, respectively. The U.S., however, is in a precarious situation, with an astonishing 75% of Germans voicing distrust—only just ahead of Russia at the bottom with 10% trust.

Responding to the graph, Navratilova lashed out at Trump, who is estimated to be worth $4.9 billion (as per Forbes), for undermining the reputation of the US at an international level, stating:

"And this is how quickly one can destroy a country’s reputation- trump did this, nobody else comes even close. How utterly sad. Our word means absolutely nothing now. What other country can you say that about? None of the European democracies. Not Australia. Not Japan. Etc…"

Martina Navratilova shared her take on whether Donald Trump suffers from mental illness

In Picture: Martina Navratilova during the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards press conference (Image source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova criticized Donald Trump by re-tweeting a post questioning his mental health to hold office.

Navratilova has long criticized Trump's rhetoric, policies, and reported misdeeds, calling him racist, financially corrupt, and anti-democratic. Her most recent comments came as Trump was criticized over planned Veterans Affairs reductions, falsified claims to history, and inflammatory speeches.

Quoting political candidate Evan McMullin, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion targeted the president.

"The longer we pretend that he isn't mentally ill, the more devastation we're going to experience," the original post read.

"Yes," Navratilova reposted.

In other news, Martina Navratilova called out Donald Trump as a "bully" following his fiery confrontation with Maine's governor over an executive order on transgender athletes.

