Martina Navratilova sparks controversy with swipe at 'Veterans for Donald Trump' bumper sticker

Martina Navratilova recently stirred controversy by taking a swipe at a 'Veterans for Donald Trump' bumper sticker. Navratilova's criticism stemmed from the Trump administration's decision to fire 6,000 workers from the Department of Veterans Affairs. As things stand, 80,000 more workers are set to be laid off.

On Monday, March 10, the Czech-American tennis legend took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a picture of a 'Veterans for Trump' bumper sticker. Through the post's caption, the former WTA No. 1 and 18-time singles Major champion took a sarcastic shot at the controversial mass layoffs of veterans from the US federal workforce.

"This bumper sticker sure didn’t age well…," Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova's sarcastic jibe at Donald Trump though, prompted some of the US President's supporters to lash out at the Czech-American. One of them opined that the under-fire veterans should be happy if they are genuinely patriotic because the Trump administration's decisions are for the betterment of the nation. To this, Navratilova replied:

"So you need to be a patriot to be MAGA? Didn’t know maga had a patent or monopoly on patriotism. Bye now:)"

Another Trump loyalist urged Navratilova to refrain from commenting on the subject as she isn't a veteran.

"You’re not a veteran, stay in your lane," the user wrote.

Once again, the Czech-American fired back, writing:

"I am not getting fired, the veterans are- now f**k off about the lanes"

Yet another supporter of the US President claimed that Navratilova herself didn't age well either.

"Neither did you," the user stated.

Taking the comment with a pinch of salt, the former WTA No. 1 expressed happiness over her biological aging.

"I am pretty happy with my wrinkles, thank you very much:)," Navratilova replied.

The 68-year-old, a fiercely vocal critic of Trump, recently lambasted the President after a concerning statistic came to the fore.

"How utterly sad" - Martina Navratilova accuses Donald Trump of tarnishing US' international reputation

Martina Navratilova (Source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova didn't mince words when the results of a poll showed the worryingly high level of distrust Germans have in terms of their perception of the US. According to the 18-time singles Grand Slam champion, the poll's results reflect Donald Trump's poor presidency.

"And this is how quickly one can destroy a country’s reputation- trump did this, nobody else comes even close. How utterly sad. Our word means absolutely nothing now. What other country can you say that about? None of the European democracies. Not Australia. Not Japan. Etc…," Navratilova wrote on X.

The Czech-American also took a recent jibe at JD Vance after the Vice President controversially claimed that pro-Ukraine protestors had chased and shouted at him and his three-year-old daughter when they had gone on a walk.

