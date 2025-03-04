Martina Navratilova struggles to "recognize" USA after 'disrespect' against officers who defended Capitol during 2021 attack

Martina Navratilova took notice of a controversial development on the official website of the United States Mint and delivered a scathing reaction. This development involved the removal of for-sale commemorative bronze duplicates of Congressional Gold Medals from the website. The duplicates were of medals that were awarded to law enforcement officers who bravely stood up to rioters during the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.

On Monday, March 3, the President of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, Noah Bookbinder, shared a post on X (formerly Twitter). The post featured the link to a HuffPost article that reported the development.

"Removing the commemorative Congressional Gold Medal awarded to the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol on January 6th from the Mint website is far from the most egregious erasure of the insurrection, but it is another sign of deep disrespect," Bookbinder captioned his post.

Former World No. 1 and 18-time singles Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova was aghast at the news and he reacted angrily to it, questioning the lack of outrage on the subject.

"Wtaf??? How is this possible? Where is the f**king outrage??? Wow. I truly do not recognize my country anymore….," Navratilova wrote.

In January this year, Navratilova had voiced her objection to President Donald Trump over his decision to grant pardon to those who were charged or convicted in connection with the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack. Trump himself played an instrumental role in kickstarting the violence that led to the death of five people on a day that's widely regarded as one of the darkest in US political history.

"Donald Trump supporters need to STFU" - Martina Navratilova after President's controversial decision on US Capitol rioters

Martina Navratilova (Source: Getty)

Soon after returning to power this year for a second term, Donald Trump issued a sweeping pardon. The clemency resulted in the release of an estimated 1,500 people who were in prison for their connections with the unfortunate events that unfolded on January 6, 2021. The decision sparked a harsh reaction from Martina Navratilova, who wrote on X:

"Unbelievable. Trump supporters need to STFU about any previous or future pardon by a Democratic President..."

Navratilova became a US citizen in 1981 after she was granted political asylum there in the 1970s following her escape from communist rule in her native Czech Republic.

