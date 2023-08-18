Martina Navratilova takes a trip down memory lane, looks back on her time alongside longtime rival-turned-friend Chrissie Evert

Martina Navratilova has fondly recalled her days competing alongside longtime rival-turned-friend Chris Evert.

Navratilova and Evert competed on the WTA Tour for around 15 years, during which they shared one of the greatest rivalries in sporting history. They faced each other 80 times on the professional circuit, the most in tennis history.

The two first met in Fort Lauderdale, Texas, in 1973, when Evert was an established player while Navratilova was an up-and-coming 16-year-old. Evert initially dominated the rivalry, winning 16 of their first 20 encounters. In the end, however, Navratilova turned things around to lead 43-37 in their head-to-head record.

A fan took to social media recently to share an old picture of Navratilova and Evert and stated that they were phenomenal players who made a significant impact on the tennis world.

"Two phenomenal athletes and women who changed the sport of tennis forever @Martina and @ChrissieEvert a rivalry, legacy, friendship & respect that only few can dream of," the post read.

Navratilova was quick to respond, stating that those were the "good old" days.

"Those were the days:)" she replied.

"We became best friends through being the biggest opponents ever" - Martina Navratilova on Chris Evert

Chris Evert (L) and Martina Navratilova.

Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert are among the all-time greats of the WTA Tour. They have won 18 Grand Slams each, a combined 34 doubles Majors, and contested 60 finals against each other over the course of their careers.

Despite having one of the greatest sporting rivalries, the duo managed to forge a close relationship off it, especially in retirement. Navratilova once recalled their relationship and stated that she became best friends with Evert over the years.

"We played each other 80 times and then we became best friends through being the biggest opponents ever. So just proud to be half of that partnership," she expressed.

In response, six-time US Open champion Evert said that as their rivalry grew, she realized how it added to her personal legacy in the sport.

"There was a real camaraderie there. When you're in your late 20s, early 30s, I think you become secure enough with yourself that you realize it's not affecting your individual legacy. If anything, it's adding to it, and it's a legacy in itself," she explained.