Martina Navratilova threatens legal action after decision-makers allegedly ignore retaliation from women over the inclusion of trans men in women's sports

Martina Navratilova, who has been vocal on the issue of the inclusion of transgender athletes in sports, made her thoughts known once again by stating that women too could sue in response to a tweet that suggested decision-makers are being influenced by men threatening lawsuits.

"Women won't sue?!? Watch us!!!" wrote Navratilova in response to a tweet by former swimmer and Olympian Nancy Hogshead-Makar.

"I just heard the most maddening sentiment from a man making decisions about #WomenInSport & the inclusion of trans-identified-men into our category.“THE WOMEN WON’T SUE.” Decision-makers worried about lawsuits from males, who are suing. No qualms from them," read the tweet from Hogshead-Makar.

Nancy Hogshead-Makar is one of many who believe that trans-identified men are males who identify as trans.

Whether or not trans men or bio-females take testosterone has been a contentious issue, with Hogshead-Makar going on to state that if trans men were not on testosterone, women would have no problem welcoming them into their category.

Navratoliva had earlier called out the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for its "lack of leadership" in taking a decisive stand on the issue of transgender athletes in sport.

The IOC had advised that while transgender athletes should be excluded from the competition on the grounds of "perceived" unfair advantage, it left the final decision-making process to the sports federations.

The aforementioned issue was brought into focus when the water sports governing body, FINA, decided to ban athletes "who have been through any part of male puberty" from women's competitions.

Navratilova clarified that those opposing the inclusion of trans-identified men into women's sports were not "transphobic."

A trans-identified man is essentially an individual whose sex assigned at birth was female but whose gender identity is male.

Martina Navratilova thrills fans by making an appearance at the US Open

Friends and former rivals - Chris Evert with Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova thrilled the tennis world by being present to watch Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open.

Navratilova, who won a total of 59 Grand Slams during her career, was spotted sitting next to boxing legend Mike Tyson.

J.A. Adande @jadande How many other events could give us Mike Tyson sitting next to Martina Navratilova (and her dog)? How many other events could give us Mike Tyson sitting next to Martina Navratilova (and her dog)? https://t.co/hGoqmFT71v

The Czech-American was a trailblazer in the women's game through the late 1970s and into the 1980s, winning 18 Grand Slam singles titles, including a whopping nine Wimbledon crowns.

Navratilova's famed rivalry with long-time friend Chris Evert captured the imagination of tennis fans, while her matches with Steffi Graf during the latter part of her career are a connoisseur's delight.

