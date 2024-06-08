Martina Navratilova urges French Open fans to cheer louder for Iga Swiatek as World No. 1 lifts historic 4th trophy at Roland Garros

ina Navratilova urged the crowd at the 2024 French Open to cheer for Iga Swiatek as the Pole approached the podium for the trophy presentation. Swiatek lifted her fourth title at Roland-Garros on June 8.

This year, the legendary Chris Evert and Navratilova presented the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen to Swiatek. As the World No. 1 was being awarded her trophy, Navratilova urged the crowd at Philippe-Chatrier to cheer louder for the newly minted champion.

The Czech-American also gestured FOUR with her fingers to insinuate the number of titles that the Pole has won at Roland-Garros. Previously, Swiatek also celebrated her title win in a similar fashion. She took a picture while gesturing FOUR and then uploaded the same on social media.

Navratilova and Evert are both former French Open champions, with the former winning it twice and the latter winning it for a record seven times. Evert leads the charts for women with the most titles at the French Open. Incidentally, this year marks the 50th anniversary of her first French Open title.

Evert took to X to thank Navratilova for offering her a chance to present the trophy and also heaped praise on her 'friend'.

"So, I presented the Roland Garros winner's trophy last year, @Martina was asked to present this year. Since it was the 50th Anniversary of my first win, she asked me if I would join her in presenting...Generous and thoughtful, that's my friend Martina," Chris Evert wrote.

Iga Swiatek scripts history with 4th French Open title

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 French Open

Iga Swiatek won her fourth title at the 2024 French Open in emphatic fashion. The Pole defeated Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 to lift the trophy for the third consecutive time.

She got her serve broken in the first set. Not only did she break back right away, she shifted her gear and went on a 10-game streak. Her title at Roland-Garros was historic for more than one reason.

She became the first woman to win three consecutive titles at a single Grand Slam since Serena Williams won the US Open from 2012-2014. The Pole also is the second woman to win the coveted triple crown (Madrid Open, Italian Open, and French Open in the same year), following Williams' footsteps.

Iga Swiatek became the youngest woman to win four titles in the French capital at just 23 years of age. Amazingly, the Pole has never lost a Major final (having won five Grand Slams) and is only the second player after Monica Seles to achieve this feat.