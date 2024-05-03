Martina Navratilova and wife Julia Lemigova delight in their dinner dates in New York City as daughter Victoria joins in

Martina Navratilova stepped out with her wife Julia Lemigova to explore restaurants in New York City. The duo were also joined by Lemigova's daughter Victoria.

The tennis legend's love affair with Lemigova began in 2006. The 18-time Grand Slam champion aptly proposed to the Russian model during the 2014 US Open and the duo married the same year. Lemigova already has two children, Victoria and Emma, from her previous marriage.

The 51-year-old took to Instagram to share pictures of the couple making the best of their time in New York. She also shared three recommendations from their restaurant-crawling.

"Good food, good mood #NYCEATS@balthazarny - a classic @omakasesushidairo - lots of [sushi emoji] @friendofafarmer - a great brunch option," Navratilova's partner Lemigova wrote on Instagram

"PS - with so many restaurants in New York its so hard to choose, specially when you’re going for a short period of time but leaving you guys these 3 recommendations for you to consider the next time you find yourself in NYC," she added.

Screengran from Julia Lemigova's Instagram

In the pictures, Martina Navratilova could be seen sporting collared shirts and chic jackets. She could also be seen hugging and smiling throughout the pictures in the story.

Martina Navratilova attended New York Pops Clive Davis Tribute with wife Julia Lemigova

Martina Navratilova(right) with wife Julia Lemigova(left) in 2019

Martina Navratilova attended the New York Pop orchestra's 41st birthday gala honoring legendary music record producer Clive Davis. She was joined by her wife Julia Lemigova.

The duo enjoyed an evening of festivities and performances by artists like Babyface, Toni Braxton and Fantasia. The event took place at the Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall in New York on April 29.

Lemigova took to Instagram to share the couple's time at the event. They can be seen in pictures wearing matching black outfits. Navratilova wore a collared shirt while Lemigova sported a laced-top dress.

"Capturing the essence of a night under the stars with the legends for Clive Davis. An unforgettable evening celebrating the magic of music with performances by @fantasia @babyface @bustarhymes @barrymanilowofficial and more. Each note sang the story of a remarkable career. Here's to many more @clivejdavis!" Lemigova wrote.

In one of the pictures Lemigova can be seen posing with Canadian singer and actress Deborah Cox. In another, the couple can be seen posing with businesswoman and famous cookbook writer Martha Stewart.

Lemigova ended the story with a short video of the artists' lineup on stage singing in-sync and swaying to Dionne Warwick's That's What Friends Are For.