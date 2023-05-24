Marton Fucsovics penned down an apology as he addressed his heated exchange with Argentina's Sebastian Baez during the ATP Lyon Open.

Facing each other for the first time on the tour at Lyon Open, sixth seed Baez won the match, 6-4, 7-6 (5), in just above two hours. During the match, Fucsovics furiously reacted to Baez's constant screaming after scoring a point.

The Hungarian alleged that the Argentine even celebrated his misses and called him a "12-year-old." He also stated that Baez was shouting like a "b***h."

“How old are you? 12 years old?” he said.

"You are acting like a 12-year-old. These f*****g young 20 years old guys. Not that he is the only one. Playing so unfair. 'Vamos' for every point I miss. Screaming like a b***h."

Marton Fucsovics also mentioned how Cameron Noorie did the same against him last week.

“It was the same last week, I don’t know, against Norrie. They are allowed to do this. I know. But this is too much,” Fucsovics added.

Fucsovics' use of foul language earned him a warning from the chair umpire.

“It’s okay. You talk with me,” the chair umpire said.

"But I don’t want this kind of language. I understand that you are frustrated and you don’t like it. But I don’t want these words. I am happy to talk with you about it. But I don’t want these words, ok? Please don’t use that words."

After their match, the rivals also shook hands in a heated manner.

The former Wimbledon quarterfinalist later turned to social media to apologize for his on-court behavior. The Hungarian tennis professional claimed that he always prioritized fair play even when he loses a match.

"Hi everyone, I would like to apologize for the way I behaved on my match today. In the heat of the moment I used words that I shouldn't have. As most of you know I always played with fairplay even though I win or lose the match. I might be an older generation, where we (players) respect each other and beat each other with TENNIS," Marton Fucsovics wrote on social media.

How has Marton Fucsovics fared in 2023 so far?

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Seven

Marton Fucsovics last won a singles title on the tour in 2018, the Geneva Open, which still remains the only trophy he has ever laid his hands on. He kicked off his 2023 campaign with the Canberra Challenger Tour, which he won.

He followed it up with an appearance at the Australian Open. The Hungarian lost to Jannik Sinner in the third round of the Major. He once again lost to Sinner in the second round of the Montpellier Open.

Fucsovics reached the fourth round of the Indian Wells but lost to Taylor Fritz. Prior to his ATP Lyon Open loss, the World No. 30 lost to Noorie in the third round of the Italian Open.

Poll : 0 votes