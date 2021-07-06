Marton Fucsovics says Novak Djokovic is "one of the greatest players", but claims there are "no differences" between Djokovic, Federer & Nadal

Marton Fucsovics set up a quarter-final clash with defending champion Novak Djokovic by ousting Andrey Rublev in the fourth round of Wimbledon on Monday.

While Novak Djokovic is into the last eight at SW19 for the 12th time, Fucsovics will be making his first quarterfinal appearance at a Slam.

During his post-match press conference, the Hungarian described the Serb as "one of the greatest players" and explained why Djokovic presents the biggest challenge in tennis right now.

“Obviously he (Novak Djokovic) is one of the greatest players," Fucsovics said. "He won this tournament so many times. He's very solid, very consistent from the baseline. He's playing his best tennis. He won the French Open lately, and now he's playing really good."

The Hungarian admitted Djokovic might not have as much flair as Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal, but highlighted how the Serb's groundstrokes have "impressive acceleration."

"His style might not be as flashy as Roger's or Rafa's, but he has impressive acceleration in all of his shots whether it's backhand or forehand," added Fucsovics.

However, the 29-year-old does not believe these attributes place Djokovic at a level higher than Federer and Nadal. According to Fucsovics, "there are no differences" between Djokovic and his two long-time rivals.

"I have no doubt that the members of the Big 3 are the best players in the history of tennis," added the Hungarian. "For me there are no differences between them, it is impossible to choose one over the other. Now all I want is to focus on my job and be ready to give my best against Novak. ”

Fucsovics also expressed his delight at reaching his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final and is hoping to feature on the prestigious Center Court.

“This is the first time I reach the quarter-final in a Grand Slam," he added. "Hopefully I get to play on the Centre Court and I want to enjoy every moment of it.”

How has Marton Fucsovics fared against Novak Djokovic in the past?

Marton Fucsovics in action against Andrey Rublev

Marton Fucsovics and Novak Djokovic have played each other twice before on tour, with the Serb winning both encounters.

Fucsovics and Djokovic met for the first time in the first round of the 2018 US Open. The Serb beat the Hungarian 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0.

They met for the second time in 2019, in the Round of 16 at the Qatar Open. Djokovic won 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Djokovic leads H2H 2-0 vs. Fucsovics. US Open 2018, hot and humid, Marton held a break point to go a double break up in the third after winning the second set. Novak turned it around and lost one game since. In Doha 2019, Fucsovics took the first set. #Wimbledon — Saša Ozmo (@ozmo_sasa) July 5, 2021

