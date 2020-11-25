Marvel movies and superheroes fire my imagination: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic recently acknowledged his love for the superhero film genre and also revealed that he never watches any news on the TV.

The 33-year-old made these and a few more interesting revelations during a recent interview conducted by Sasa Ozmo.

In the interview, Novak Djokovic and some of the other participants of the Nitto ATP Finals - including Dominic Thiem - were asked to give a few film and TV recommendations to which some of them provided fascinating responses.

.@DjokerNole: Ooh... I am really not watching TV almost at all. All the things I am interested in I can find on YouTube. TV is only for sports – I do not watch news at all. I do not know what to suggest – lately I have been watching kid movies with my children. 1/2 — Saša Ozmo (@ozmo_sasa) November 24, 2020

Ozmo interviewed the players before the start of the recently concluded Nitto ATP Finals. With the tournament having concluded, the reporter has published Novak Djokovic and others' answers.

I am really not watching TV almost at all: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic

The Serb began his response by admitting that he used his television only for watching sport and did not seem to be a big consumer of TV shows.

Novak Djokovic further mentioned that he stayed away from news channels and spent his screen-time mostly watching movies with his children.

Advertisement

“I am really not watching TV almost at all,” Djokovic revealed. “All the things I am interested in I can find on YouTube. TV is only for sports – I do not watch news at all. I do not know what to suggest – lately I have been watching kid movies with my children.”

However, in the absence of his children, Novak Djokovic said he liked to watch documentaries with his wife Jelena. More interestingly, the duo also enjoyed watching the big-budget Marvel movies, given Novak Djokovic’s affinity towards superheroes.

The World No.1 said he found his imagination sparked by the Marvel movies' all-powerful characters (like Thor, Captain America, Black Panther).

Novak Djokovic with his wife Jelena.

“If they (his kids) are not around, then my wife and I usually watch some good documentaries, but here, yes – we enjoy Marvel movies as well, I am fond of superheroes,” Djokovic continued. “Things they can do that none of us can, it fires my imagination and I enjoy.”

Advertisement

"I recommend Formula 1: Drive to Survive to everyone," says Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem is a fan of sports documentaries

Much like Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem also admitted he enjoyed watching documentaries. The Austrian revealed that he was a keen follower of the true to life tales from the world of sports.

On being asked for his recommendations, Thiem was quick to name a recent Formula 1 documentary on Netflix as well as the chronicled saga about legendary German footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Dominic Thiem added that the latter was an exceedingly emotional watch.

“I love sport documentaries obviously, I have seen Formula 1: Drive to Survive on Netflix and I recommend that to everybody,” Thiem said. “Also, the documentary on Bastian Schweinsteiger (German football player) was great, very emotional.”