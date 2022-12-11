Match fixing scandal rocks ATP, 2 French tennis players get life bans

French tennis players Jules Okala and Mick Lescure have been banned for life following an investigation into multiple incidents of match-fixing dating back to 2014. The charges were brought by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

"The sanctions mean both players are permanently prohibited from playing in or attending any tennis event sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis," the ITIA said in a statement.

Mick Lescure, 29, has a career-best ATP ranking of No. 487, while Jules Okala, 25, has a career-best ranking of No. 338.

Okala was accused of fixing seven matches and was fined $15, 000 in addition to the permanent ban, whereas Lescure was accused of fixing eight matches and was fined $40, 000 in addition to the lifetime ban.

Polish player Kamil Majchrzak was handed a provisional ban for doping after testing positive for illegal substances at three events in September and October.

He joined Simona Halep and Fernando Verdasco as the most recent players to be involved in doping scandals. While former World No. 1 Halep was provisionally banned for testing positive for the illegal substance Roxadustat, Verdasco was provisionally banned for two months for forgetting to file medical paperwork.

Majchrzak issued a brief statement on Twitter in which he stated that the charges against him came as the "biggest shock" and that he would "fight to prove his innocence" and get back to playing the sport he loves.

"I have some incredibly sad and difficult news to share with everyone. I have tested positive in anti-doping controls during October and November 2022. Firstly, I have never, ever, knowingly taken any banned substance. At this moment I have no idea what has happened and this is the biggest shock. I have started the most difficult fight of my life - the fight to prove my innocence and to return to the sport I love," the Pole wrote.

Kamil Majchrzak's best Grand Slam performance came in 2019 when he advanced to the third round of the US Open. In February of this year, he attained a career-high ranking of No. 75 and concluded the season at No. 77.

