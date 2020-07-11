Match with Roger Federer made me popular in my home country: Norway's Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud believes people in Norway started recognizing him more after his match against Roger Federer last year.

The Norwegian was beaten with ease by Federer 6-3 6-1 7-6 in the 3rd round at Roland Garros 2019.

Casper Ruud (L) and Roger Federer at the French Open 2019

Roger Federer's massive popularity is not restricted to specific parts of the world. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has amassed a brand value like no other tennis player has, and is the world's highest-earning athlete.

So it came as no surprise when Norwegian tennis star Casper Ruud revealed that playing the Swiss maestro in the French Open led to him gaining popularity in his own home country.

The World No. 36 faced off against Roger Federer in the third round of the French Open in 2019, and was blown away by the Swiss legend 6-3 6-1 7-6. The match did, however, lead to him becoming a household name in Norway.

Everyone in Norway knows who Roger Federer is: Casper Ruud

Roger Federer at a Press Conference before the Match of South Africa

As reported by tennisnet, the Norwegian talked about how the third round encounter at Roland Garros last year led to him amassing supporters in his country - mainly due to Roger Federer's fandom in Norway.

"After my match against Roger Federer at the French Open 2019, people started to recognize me more," Ruud said. "Everyone in Norway knows who Federer is."

The 21-year-old further went on to talk about how Roger Federer is a household name across the world, and perhaps the greatest athlete alive. Naturally, a match-up with a local boy would lead to greater recognition.

"When a young Norwegian plays against someone as big as Federer - not just the greatest tennis player, but the greatest athlete - you get attention," said the Norwegian.

Ruud was quick to add that the increased support wasn't overwhelming, but just 'nice'.

"But it's not like people start screaming and wanting photos of me. They come up to me and congratulate me on my achievements. And I wish you the best of luck. It's not crazy, just nice," Ruud said.

Roger Federer stunned fans all over the world last month when he announced that he was going to miss the rest of the ATP season due to injury.

Federer had already taken a break between Australian Open and Wimbledon for an operation on his right knee. But the World No. 4 didn't have a great rehabilitation period, and had to undergo another procedure on the same knee - which ruled him out of returning to the court this year.

Time will tell whether or not Roger Federer will be back to his best and add to his total of 20 slams, especially with Rafael Nadal (19) and Novak Djokovic (17) hot on his tail. But the Swiss maestro continues to be massively popular across the world, with players like Ruud being beneficiaries of that.