Matteo Berrettini back on court ahead of French Open after injury lay-off

Matteo Berrettini is back in practice after an abdominal-injury induced absence from the tour. The Italian will be hoping to recover in time for the second Grand Slam event of the year, the 2023 French Open.

Berrettini has had a year to forget so far, as his 2023 has been plagued with injuries and suboptimal results. The 27-year-old Italian lost in the first round of the Australian Open to Andy Murray in five sets and hasn't managed to reach the semifinals of a single tournament.

Most recently, he had to pull out of the Monte Carlo Masters before his third round match against Holger Rune after suffering a grade 2 tear in his internal oblique muscle.

Berrettini has since missed the Madrid Open and the Italian Open, but in his latest Instagram post, he revealed that he is back in practice.

"Back on court following some good news from the medical team. Very light sessions for now", Matteo Berrettini wrote.

The Italian has won only seven out of 13 matches this year. The good news for Matteo Berrettini is that he still has time to recover for Roland Garros 2023, which starts on May 28.

Berrettini won't be defending any points at the claycourt Slam as he had to withdraw from last year's edition due to an injury to his right-hand.

Matteo Berrettini should be ready for Wimbledon if he misses out on Roland Garros

The former World No. 6 will undoubtedly have more chances to win points and challenge for the title at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Berrettini reached his only Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in 2021, losing to Novak Djokovic.

Berrettini missed Wimbledon 2022 after testing positive for COVID-19. He was in good form on grass coming into the Grand Slam, winning the title at The Queen's Club Championships, where he lost just one set on his way to glory, beating Dan Evans, Denis Kudla, Tommy Paul, Botic van de Zandschulp, and Filip Krajinovic.

The World No. 20 Berrettini definitely still has time to get his season back on track, especially with the grass court tournaments rapidly approaching.

