Matteo Berrettini calls Roger Federer the greatest ambassador of the sport, says he grew up watching and cheering for the Swiss

Matteo Berrettini has claimed Roger Federer is the greatest ambassador for tennis, as he makes good use of his position and power to "positively impact" lives. Berrettini has also revealed he grew up idolizing Federer, and that he would often sneak into the Foro Italico to catch a glimpse of the Swiss at the Rome Masters.

The Italian recently appeared for an interview with Gio Journal, where he expressed his admiration for the time that Roger Federer devotes to the sport when not playing. According to Berrettini, the 40-year-old is aware that he is one of the most influential people in the world, so he tries to bring about positive change both in tennis and out of it.

"Roger (is the greatest ambassador of tennis)," Matteo Berrettini said. "I admire the example he sets, and the time he gives to the sport off the court and away from the cameras. I feel he understands that he has the power to have a much more significant impact on the world in general. Whether it is his charity work or sitting on the ATP player council for so many years, he utilizes the sport and his popularity to impact as many lives as he can positively."

Matteo Berrettini went on to say that while he used to be an ardent supporter of Roger Federer's, the equation changed once they started featuring in tournaments together.

"I grew up watching Roger (Federer) and cheering for him," Berrettini said. "I supported him as much as I could, watching him on TV whenever he was on. But then the day came when I realized I was playing the same tournament as he was in the same draw. So I couldn't support him anymore from that point on. I have told Roger this story as we get on very well now."

Roger Federer and Matteo Berrettini first played each other at Wimbledon in 2019, where the Swiss inflicted a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 beatdown upon his younger opponent. The Italian revealed that the occasion got the better of him that day, given that it was the first time he was facing his idol.

"I think that’s why one of the first times I played him on Centre Court and Wimbledon, he destroyed me, because I couldn’t believe I was playing against my idol on one of the most iconic courts on tour," Berrettini said.

Roger Federer in action against Matteo Berrettini at Wimbledon 2019

The 25-year-old also talked about the times that he snuck into the Rome Masters (previously Italian International Championships) to catch Roger Federer in action. Berrettini believes that the experience of watching such a tournament with such high-profile names paved his path to becoming a tennis player.

"I remember watching the ATP event in Rome at the Foro Italico when I was a kid," Berrettini said. "I would try to sneak into Centre Court when Roger (Federer) was playing. I think that event and the experience of watching the players compete are reasons I am a professional tennis player today."

Matteo Berrettini says Roger Federer is the most gracious player

During the interview, Matteo Berrettini was also asked to name the most gracious player on tour. Unsurprisingly, he went with Roger Federer once again.

But on this occasion, the Italian also gave out two other names - Stefan Edberg and Bjorn Borg.

"Roger (on being asked who is the most gracious player)," Matteo Berrettini said. "Without a doubt and from previous players, maybe Edberg or Bjorg. All three are and were incredibly gracious."

