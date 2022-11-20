Matteo Berrettini fails to recover in time for Davis Cup Finals, joins Jannik Sinner in withdrawing from Italy's squad

After missing out on the services of Jannik Sinner earlier this month, Italy will now enter the 2022 Davis Cup Finals without talisman Matteo Berrettini as well. Taking to social media on Sunday, the World No. 16 informed his fans that he will be pulling out of the tournament with immediate effect.

Having sustained a foot injury at the Naples Open, the Italian had skipped the Paris Masters due to the same and was hoping to be back in time for the Davis Cup Finals. However, after examination by his medical team, Berrettini admitted that he had "lost the recovery race."

While the news was very "hard to take" for the 26-year-old, he declared that he would still be traveling to Malaga with the team to offer them his support.

"Sadly I have lost my recovery race to be ready in time for the Davis Cup Finals. The medical experts have advised that I am still not able to compete at my highest level following the foot injury l suffered in Naples," Berrettini wrote. "There is no greater honour than representing Italy, so the news is very hard to take. I will still travel to Malaga with the team to support in anyway I can."

Matteo Berrettini, therefore, will end the 2022 season with a 38-12 win/loss record, winning two titles - the Stuttgart Open and the Queen's Club Championships in London - along the way. Overall, the Italian managed to win more than $2.1 million in prize money, but will be disappointed to drop out of the Top-10 due to unexpected, albeit regular, injuries.

What does Italy's Davis Cup squad look like without Matteo Berrettini?

Without Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini, Italy's Davis Cup will now be led by Lorenzo Musetti, with Lorenzo Sonego and Fabio Fognini joining him in the team competition. Doubles World No. 21 Simone Bolelli is also part of the team, while a fifth member could also soon be named by captain Filippo Volandri.

Drawn against the United States in the quarterfinals, Team Italy faces a very strong squad that includes the likes of Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul and Jack Sock. In the semifinals, the team will face off against Canada or Germany, while Spain, Croatia, Australia and the Netherlands face off in the bottom half of the draw for a place in the summit clash.

