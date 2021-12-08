Matteo Berrettini and girlfriend Ajla Tomljanovic spend some quality beach time during the off-season

World No.7 Matteo Berrettini has been spending some quality time with his girlfriend and Australian tennis player, Ajla Tomljanovic. Berrettini and Tomljanovic are among the most talked-about couples in tennis today and they recently shared some amazing pictures on the beach.

Berrettini and Tomljanovic could be seen taking full advantage of the off-season. Although the location is not known, from the pictures posted by Tomljanovic on her Instagram account, one can see it's definitely exotic, with sun, sand and water.

"Happy kid," Ajla captioned her Instagram post.

In a series of pictures posted by Tomljanovic following this post, one can see the couple splashing in the waves, eating exquisite food and even enjoying water sports activities. In a video posted to YouTube, Berrettini can be seen laughing as Tomljanovic falls on the sand as she tries to wear her flippers.

Matteo Berrettini is currently recovering from an abdominal injury

Matteo Berrettini withdrew from the 2021 Davis Cup Finals just one week before the tournament. The Italian player injured himself at the 2021 ATP Finals during his match against Alexander Zverev and even though he tried hard not to, the World No.7 had to retire and has not returned to the court since.

Matteo Berrettini at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships

Overall, it has been a great season for Berrettini. His best performance came at Wimbledon where he finished runner-up, losing to Novak Djokovic in the finals. Before that, he won the 2021 Queen's Club Championships.

Berrettini didn't just deliver incredible performances on grass, but was phenomenal on the hardcourts as well as on clay. He was a quarterfinalist at both the French Open and US Open, winner of the Serbian Open, and finished runner-up at the Mutua Madrid Open as well.

Matteo Berrettini at the 2021 Vienna Open

After seeing him enjoy the beach, fans will hope that Matteo Berrettini is fully fit ahead of the Australian Open. It will be intriguing to see if can win his maiden Grand Slam title.

