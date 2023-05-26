Matteo Berrettini and girlfriend Melissa Satta recently graced the blue carpet of the amfAR Gala during the ongoing 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Berrettini, who recently pulled out of the French Open due to injury, enjoyed a day of glamor alongside girlfriend - Italian model and presenter Melissa Satta - on Thursday, May 25. The couple attended the Cannes amfAR Gala -- organized to raise money for AIDS research.

Both of them opted for an all-white tux look for the event. Matteo Berrettini added an element of contrast with his stylish black Oxfords. The suited-up tennis player represented his sponsor brand Boss from head-to-toe.

Melissa Satta, meanwhile, dazzled in Chopard jewelry and opted for a chic tux ensemble by Stella McCartney. She completed her look with Roger Vivier pumps.

The couple took to social media to post pictures of them on the blue carpet.

“Fun night supporting an important cause – raising funds for AIDS research. Thank you for the invitation,” Matteo Berrettini wrote.

Satta also posted a selfie of them together from moments before marking their presence at the event.

The couple on Instagram

Matteo Berrettini (27) and Melissa Satta (37) made their relationship public earlier this year. The pair, however, have been the target of online harassment ever since. Many have blamed the Italian tennis player’s relationship with Satta as the reason for his recent slump in form.

Matteo Berrettini gives a positive update on his rehab journey after French Open withdrawal

Berrettini at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

Matteo Berrettini has accumulated a mere seven wins against six losses so far this season. The 27-year-old was last seen at the Monte-Carlo Masters in April, where he celebrated his birthday with victory over Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo.

The next day, however, the former World No. 6 revealed that he will be withdrawing from the tournament due to an internal oblique muscle injury suffered during the match.

Berrettini was initially hoping to make a comeback in front of his home crowd at the Italian Open, but a delay in recovery meant he had to opt out of the event. The 2021 Wimbledon runner-up has since pulled out of the 2023 French Open as well.

Despite the setback, he shared a positive update about his rehab journey and stated that he will be making a tour return on grass. Berrettini will be participating in the Boss Open in Stuttgart to be held from June 12-18.

"Making good progress with my rehab and can't wait to be back competing. I will not be ready in time for Paris so my return to tour will be on grass at the @bossopen in Stuttgart," he announced on Instagram.

The athlete also recently revealed that he is now “back hitting freely.”

Berrettini on Instagram

